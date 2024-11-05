If there’s anyone well-qualified to talk about the history and mission of the Georgia Air National Guard, it has to be Clint Smith.

The veteran writer, novelist, teacher and former member of the Georgia legislature spent 30 years with the military agency in multiple roles, including that of strategic planner. Now retired, he served his final decade as command historian for the Georgia Air National Guard at state headquarters at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Smith, 64, drew upon that role and extensive research to author “The Georgia Air National Guard (Images of America)” which shines a light on its role through the decades. He’ll cover that topic and sign copies of his book on Veterans Day at the Marietta History Center.

Smith said the book reaches back to the legacy of James Oglethorpe — the founder of the colony of Georgia and the militia created for it — and further to the Massachusetts Bay Colony where the guard had its roots.

After covering the impacts of the 17th and 18th centuries, it progresses to the 1900s.

“When aviation, a practical option for the military there, was a desire by certain members of the military in Georgia to create a distinct aviation unit — that happened at Candler Airfield in Atlanta in 1941,” Smith said.

It eventually morphed into the Georgia Air National Guard, which now has five bases. A federal act created the air guard as a component of the U.S. Air Force in 1947.

From that same era and beyond, Smith said, “I talk about the coast of Georgia because there’s so much happened in coastal Georgia relative to the guard that I think people need to know about as well.”

The book puts a spotlight on military activity surrounding Chatham Field near Savannah and World War II fears about potential attacks from enemy submarines.

Explore Atlanta organization supports children in the foster care system

It also highlights the Guard’s increasing role up into the 21st century, with post-9/11 international deployments and its response to domestic disasters and unrest with its dual federal and state mandates.

“All you have to do is look at the news for the past 10 years. It seems like every other week they’re in the news doing something to help our communities,” Smith said of the agency.

Besides appealing to those who wish to serve their country, the positives surrounding educational benefits and training can translate to the civilian workplace, he noted.

IF YOU GO

Evening with History: Author Clint Smith

6-8 p.m. Nov. 11, Veterans Day

Marietta History Center: 1 Depot Street, Marietta.

Tickets are free for veterans, $10 for nonmembers of the center, $5 for members.