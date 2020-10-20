What older adults need to know about lymphoma

What are the symptoms of lymphoma?

If you suspect you may have lymphoma, you should see your doctor, but here are a few warning signs you can look out for:

Swollen, painless lymph nodes, usually in the neck, armpit or groin

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Fatigue

Itching

Weight loss

Night sweats

Explore Georgia woman celebrates 100th birthday with a parade

What types of lymphoma affect older adults?

Lymphoma can affect anyone, but certain types affect older adults in particular. People who are in their 60s or older are more at risk for non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, and those who are older than 55 have a higher risk of getting Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

More specifically, there are three kinds of lymphoma that Healthline reported will mostly affect older adults.

Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia: a rare kind of cancer that is a subtype of lymphoplasmacytic lymphoma.

Follicular lymphoma: a type of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma that begins in the white blood cells. The average diagnosis for this is 60 years old.

Mixed cellularity Hodgkin’s lymphoma: contains lymphocytes and Reed-Sternberg cells, which are large, abnormal lymphocytes found in Hodgkin’s lymphoma, according to Cancer.gov.

What considerations should be made for treatment in older adults?

Certain considerations for additional factors need to be made when treating older adults for lymphoma, according to CancerTherapyAdvisor.com.

“We know that in almost any cancer diagnosis, older age is an adverse prognostic factor. Meaning, worse outcomes,” said Dr. Andrew M. Evens, who is now a physician-scientist at the Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey. “But in Hodgkin’s lymphoma that difference, or that inferiority based on older age, especially once you get over 60, and even more so after age 70, is much more prominent than other cancers. In Hodgkin lymphoma, just based on that sole factor, age above or below 60 or 65, the survival difference can be 40 or 50 percentage points worse versus younger patients.”

To decide on a treatment strategy, Dr. Dominique Bron, head of the hematology department at the Institut Jules Bordet in Belgium, and Dr. Pierre Soubeyran, head of clinical research and coordinator of the hematological research group at the Bergonié Cancer Institut in France, said in a 2017 study that a multistage process should be put in place to decide on treatment.

“Today, the management of lymphoma in older patients is a multistep approach starting with the estimation of the life expectancy of the patient, and the prognosis of the lymphoma," they said. "A second step evaluates the physical, physiological, cognitive and social-economic status of the patient raising the question of the potential severe adverse events induced by the treatment. Finally, and probably more importantly, the patient should express his expectations in terms of quality of life,”