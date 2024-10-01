Quickly becoming everyone’s favorite low-impact sport, pickleball isn’t an athletic newcomer but has recently become popular nationwide.

“I would say we really first saw a huge surge in popularity during late 2020 that really hasn’t let up. Now, you’re seeing it on TV, morning shows, and a lot of celebrities have been getting involved,” Mark Graham, buyer for Pickleball Warehouse told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Although appealing to adults of all ages, pickleball is a particularly attractive sport for seniors.

“Pickleball has a strong communal aspect to it,” Tim Ball, USA Pickleball ambassador and coach for senior players said. “About half the senior group I lead are widowed or recent retirees who are looking for a community.”

It’s easier than you may think to get started playing pickleball. Here’s what you need to know.

Playing it safe

It may be surprising to you, but even people with limited mobility can become pickleball players.

“You’ve got to be able to walk briskly and be somewhat agile,” Ball said.

Warm up before matches with a little stretching, but once you start to play, keep certain safety rules in mind.

Wally Putnam, certified pickleball instructor and owner of Georgia Pickleball, LLC has three basic rules for pickleball safety:

Don’t back up; turn toward the ball instead. Don’t ever play with another ball on the court; stop playing and retrieve the rogue ball. Don’t take crossover steps; shuffle instead to avoid tripping and falling.

The idea is not to strain or stretch while playing, focusing more on having fun than on points scored.

Having the right equipment

Getting geared up to play pickleball is relatively simple.

“At a minimum, you’ll need a pickleball paddle, ball and shoes,” Graham said.

While you might be inclined to focus on finding the perfect paddle, don’t discount having the right shoes.

“A comfortable, well-fitting pair of pickleball or tennis shoes will help you play better and help you grip the court so you’re less likely to fall,” Graham said.

When it comes to the pickleball paddle, Ball and Putnam agree you should start with a more affordable paddle — between $30 and $40 — before springing for something on the higher end. Look for a graphite paddle or a composite, and avoid wooden handles. The right pickleball ball is the easiest item to find.

“A dozen balls will support four people, but you don’t always have to have your own. Often, when you play with a group, someone else already has them,” Ball said.

Picking up the game

Once you’re ready to play pickleball, look for open-play opportunities. These take place at public parks and some indoor courts. Open-play matches are about 10-15 minutes each, and you’re constantly rotating in and out, adding time to socialize into the game.

“Pickleball is an extremely social sport because of the way it’s played,” Putnam said. “Even how you end a match — by coming together at the net to touch paddles — makes it social as well as recreational.”

Open play is a safe space to start to learn, although you can also take a few lessons to learn the basics.

“For seniors, I suggest they start out with a coach or a whole group that’s starting out together,” Ball said. “When you play, play for fun. If you really want to get better, you need a coach or a hitting partner.”