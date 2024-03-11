The AJC’s quarterly Aging in Atlanta community event series kicked off Monday at the Georgia International Convention Center.

Kroger was the presenting sponsor of the sold-out event, where attendees learned about medications, estate planning and things to do in the metro Atlanta area.

Explore Aging in Atlanta

As attendees enjoyed lunch, host Kim Yates engaged them in a Q&A session, where correct answers netted Hawks tickets, gift bags, gift cards from our sponsors and other door prizes.

Kroger, Kaiser Permanente and the Estate and Asset Protection Law Firm were on hand to chat one on one ahead of the panel discussion.

Our panelists were Janel Davis, senior editor for the AJC’s Enterprise Voices team; Shannon Pawley, J.D., LL.M attorney and CEO at the Estate & Asset Protection Law Firm; Erin Webb, PharmD., health and wellness pharmacy practice coordinator for Kroger Health, Atlanta Division; and Sylveria O. Olatidoye, MD, Kaiser Permanente.

Webb answered questions about medications, drug costs, Kroger pharmacy discounts, and updated guidelines for COVID-19 and RSV vaccines.

Pawley discussed wills and trusts, and must-have estate planning documents, including power of attorney, medical directive, and a last will and testament.

Olatidoye answered questions about diet and memory function, and how supplements can interact with medications.

Explore Dragon Con Superhero works her 22nd volunteer shift

Davis chatted about the AJC’s weekly “Things to Do” guide and upcoming wellness coverage. She also discussed April’s spring dining guide — it will focus on healthy spots around metro Atlanta — and Unapologetically ATL’s upcoming relaunch. She also shared some activities around metro Atlanta that grandparents can do with their grandchildren.

For additional information about healthy living, things to do and more, look for Aging in Atlanta special sections in both print and ePaper Sunday editions of the AJC. The next special section is coming April 7.