Those baby goats in pajamas you see on social media aren’t the only ones who enjoy gamboling about in spring weather. Before the Atlanta weather shifts from balmy breezes to sweltering heat, take a day or a few hours for carefree springtime adventures with the grandkids.

Here are the optimal choices for this week.

DTL Day of Play Lawrenceburg

1-4 p.m., Friday, April 5. Free. Lawrenceville Lawn, 210 Luckie Street, Lawrenceville.

Wrap up the public school spring break with an afternoon outing that’s easy on the pocketbook. Anticipate outdoor games that will work out spring energy, soft play spots for toddlers, and spectator spots for grandparents to watch from a safe distance.

Remember to charge the cell phone so you can take shots of the grands in action.

Credit: Courtesy of Georgia State Parks Credit: Courtesy of Georgia State Parks

Skulls, Shells, and Furs at Panola Mountain State Park

1:30-3:30 p.m. Sunday, April 7. Parking $5. Panola Mountain State Park, 2620 Hwy 155 SW, Stockbridge.

Traipse in the fresh air at Panola Mountain State Park. Visit its outdoor classroom within the two-hour window to marvel at skulls, discarded shells, and furs from the various wildlife that inhabit the Piedmont Region.

You can set the pace for your group’s energy level, rollerblading and biking on the paved trail or puttering around one of the two park lakes. Be sure to pack a picnic and plan to expend toddler energy on the playground before the ride home.

Credit: contributed Credit: contributed

Treetop Quest Dunwoody

10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. $19.99-$57, discounts available for online purchases. Brook Run Park, 2341 Peeler Rd, Dunwoody.

Whether your grandkid ensemble includes seasoned zipliners or the bunch of you are newbies, spring is a great time to check out the treetops at an urban aerial park.

Gather intrepid family members to head for this venue outside the Atlanta perimeter and inside Brook Run Park. Safety is a top priority, and once everyone is trained on the equipment and safety procedures you can zip through the courses to your heart’s content for 2.5 hours.

Note that one run may suffice for the less adventurous souls in the family, but Brook Run Park also features a playground and a two-mile walking loop to keep everyone occupied.

There’s a special 1.5-hour course for 4-6-year-old “chickpeas,” so bring ‘em along.

Book a time and purchase tickets here.