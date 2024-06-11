Now that the 1958 “Summertime, Summertime” tune by The Jamies is stuck in your head, make good use of the earworm by planning some idyllic summer outings with your grandkids. The Atlanta area is always replete with warm weather activities, but there’s no replacement for traditional summer fun. Here are some options for this week:

‘Trolls Band Together’ at Hapeville Movie Night Under the Stars

7:30 p.m. activities, movie starts at sundown. Friday, June 14. Free admission, Jess Lucas Y-Teen Park, 680 S. Central Ave., Hapeville.

Bring lawn chairs and blankets and enjoy summer breezes and the night sky view while watching the third installment of the Trolls feature-length movies. “Trolls Band Together” is rated PG and runs 92 minutes.

The show is fun for grandparents, too, since the plot riffs off boy bands of earlier years, and the two main characters are voiced by Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake.

Enjoy the family chatter and spotting stars, and remember to bring money for concessions.

Concert on the Green: A Juneteenth Celebration

5-10 p.m. Saturday, Jun 15. Free. Logan Farm Park, 4405 Cherokee Street, Acworth.

Observe Juneteenth a bit early with live music by Bogey and the Viceroy from 7 to 9 p.m. and a walking tour of Acworth landmarks underlining its historical significance in the area. The tours start at 5:30, 6:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Geared towards adults and kids ages 4-16, the performance is best enjoyed from BYO chairs and blankets on the green with summertime treats purchased from local vendors.

Gimme S’mores event at Fort Yargo State Park

7:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, June 15. $5 per person, $5 parking. Fort Yargo State Park, 210 S. Broad Street, Winder.

Enjoy an hour-long drive to the 262-acre lakeside Fort Yargo. After you’ve enjoyed the public beach and clean air, wind down with a campfire, camaraderie, and a summertime favorite — real fire-roasted s’mores!