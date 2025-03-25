Aging in Atlanta
Aging in Atlanta

These are Georgia’s best senior living facilities, according to Seniorly

Over a dozen Georgia facilities made the list this year

Here are five ways to maintain your energy as you get older. Rush University recommends 150 minutes of aerobic activity per week, like walking or swimming.
By
58 minutes ago

The reviews have been tallied and the results rendered. From Washington to Florida, 336 facilities were awarded by Seniorly’s 2025 Best of Senior Living.

Every year, Seniorly awards the top senior living facilities across the country to determine the best communities where seniors can enjoy their retirement years. This time around, Georgia had more awarded facilities than almost every other state.

Explore3 myths about aging busted by experts

“We’re thrilled to recognize the exceptional work of Seniorly’s Best of Senior Living Award 2025 winners,” Seniorly CEO Arthur Bretschneider said in the report. “By honoring these outstanding communities, we hope to broadcast the positive impact that the right living community can have on the aging experience, including physical health indicators, cognitive health, social engagement, and overall well-being and happiness.”

What does it take to win?

To determine its 336 award winners, Seniorly analyzed 500,000 online reviews of 60,000 facilities nationwide. The senior living information company partnered with Skypoint, a generative data company, to rate the hoards of reviews across six categories: cleanliness, dining services, staff ratings, value, care services and overall resident satisfaction.

“Seniorly’s Best of Senior Living Award is unique from other industry awards in that it also includes smaller senior living communities, often called ‘board-and-care’ homes,” according to the report. “These communities are vital to our senior living infrastructure and often provide high-quality care at exceptional value.”

ExploreOn-campus retirement communities allow generations to mingle

The award qualifiers represented the top 5% of the overall ratings. To quality, the facilities also must have not had any major licensing violations within the last three years or any “evidence of negative media coverage” in the last two years.

Which Georgia facilities made the list?

The Peach State walked away with more Seniorly awards this year than most other states, only beaten out by the top six: California (65 awards), Texas (37), Florida (35), Arizona (24), Washington (23) and New Jersey (19). Georgia took home 13 awards, tying it with New York. Illinois and Michigan finished out the top 10 list.

Here are all 13 of Georgia’s Best of Senior Living 2025 Seniorly award winners:

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

More Stories

Keep Reading

Now retired from touring and recording, Janis Ian is the subject of Varda Bar-Kar’s informative documentary “Janis Ian: Breaking Silence” in theaters this month. (Courtesy of Gerard Viveiros/JanisIan.com)

Credit: Gerard Viveiros Gerard Viveiros

Singer, songwriter Janis Ian discusses new documentary ‘Breaking Silence’

Now retired from touring and recording, Janis Ian is the subject of a new documentary in theaters this month.

Club 291 stands the test of time in southwest Atlanta

The Latest

Now retired from touring and recording, Janis Ian is the subject of Varda Bar-Kar’s informative documentary “Janis Ian: Breaking Silence” in theaters this month. (Courtesy of Gerard Viveiros/JanisIan.com)

Credit: Gerard Viveiros Gerard Viveiros

Singer, songwriter Janis Ian discusses new documentary ‘Breaking Silence’

Club 291 stands the test of time in southwest Atlanta

Pickleball is here to stay. Why this sport is more than just a trend

Featured

Voters wait in line to cast their ballots at the Don and Mary Ellen Harp Student Center in Atlanta on Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (John Spink/AJC)

Credit: John Spink

Georgia is planning one of the largest cancellations of voter registrations in U.S. history

About 455,000 inactive Georgia voter registrations are scheduled for cancellation this summer. It will be the largest removal since Georgia set a national record in 2017.

Art of the failed deal: How Murphy Crossing development fell apart

The development would have brought stable housing to a historically neglected part of Atlanta. What exactly derailed the project depends on whom you ask.

Congress investigates group founded by Stacey Abrams

A congressional committee has requested the board’s file on the New Georgia Project as it investigates possible foreign influence on American elections.