These are Georgia’s best senior living facilities, according to Seniorly

The reviews have been tallied and the results rendered. From Washington to Florida, 336 facilities were awarded by Seniorly’s 2025 Best of Senior Living.

Every year, Seniorly awards the top senior living facilities across the country to determine the best communities where seniors can enjoy their retirement years. This time around, Georgia had more awarded facilities than almost every other state.

“We’re thrilled to recognize the exceptional work of Seniorly’s Best of Senior Living Award 2025 winners,” Seniorly CEO Arthur Bretschneider said in the report. “By honoring these outstanding communities, we hope to broadcast the positive impact that the right living community can have on the aging experience, including physical health indicators, cognitive health, social engagement, and overall well-being and happiness.”

What does it take to win?

To determine its 336 award winners, Seniorly analyzed 500,000 online reviews of 60,000 facilities nationwide. The senior living information company partnered with Skypoint, a generative data company, to rate the hoards of reviews across six categories: cleanliness, dining services, staff ratings, value, care services and overall resident satisfaction.

“Seniorly’s Best of Senior Living Award is unique from other industry awards in that it also includes smaller senior living communities, often called ‘board-and-care’ homes,” according to the report. “These communities are vital to our senior living infrastructure and often provide high-quality care at exceptional value.”

The award qualifiers represented the top 5% of the overall ratings. To quality, the facilities also must have not had any major licensing violations within the last three years or any “evidence of negative media coverage” in the last two years.

Which Georgia facilities made the list?

The Peach State walked away with more Seniorly awards this year than most other states, only beaten out by the top six: California (65 awards), Texas (37), Florida (35), Arizona (24), Washington (23) and New Jersey (19). Georgia took home 13 awards, tying it with New York. Illinois and Michigan finished out the top 10 list.

Here are all 13 of Georgia’s Best of Senior Living 2025 Seniorly award winners: