Aging in Atlanta
Aging in Atlanta

Social Security scams are on the rise. Here’s what to watch out for

For those facing a shaky retirement, getting the most out of the Social Security system should be a priority. (Dreamstime/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

For those facing a shaky retirement, getting the most out of the Social Security system should be a priority. (Dreamstime/TNS)
By
1 hour ago

It’s 2025, and Social Security scams are, unfortunately, still going strong.

In fact, they are the most common type of government impersonation fraud in the U.S. — and scammers are getting more creative and convincing by the day. Last year alone, Americans lost more than $577 million to these schemes, according to the Office of the Inspector General.

So, how do you spot a scam before it’s too late? Here are some of the most common ones, along with tips to avoid falling for them.

ExploreNo, Peach Pass isn’t texting you about unpaid tolls

‘Your Social Security number has been suspended’

This classic trick is still making the rounds. Scammers call pretending to be from the Social Security Administration and claim your Social Security number has been “suspended” because of suspicious activity. They will often try to scare you by threatening legal action if you don’t confirm your personal information or send money right away.

But the truth is, the SSA will never suspend your Social Security number, threaten you over the phone or demand immediate payment.

Overpayment scam

One common scam involves a caller saying you were overpaid in benefits and now owe money back, usually via gift cards or cryptocurrency. Don’t fall for it. The SSA never requires payment by cash, gift card, prepaid debit card, internet currency or wire transfer.

Info requests

Are you getting messages asking you to “confirm” your Social Security number or bank info? It’s most likely a phishing attempt. Only trust communication from official “.gov” addresses, and never click suspicious links.

ExploreSocial Security Administration to require in-person identity checks for new and existing recipients

Fake emails and downloads

Another common scam involves emails prompting people to “download a security update” for their Social Security account. However, the SSA says it never sends download links or attachments. These are phishing attempts designed to steal your info or infect your device.

If you have received any of these messages — or suspect you are dealing with a different kind of scam — do not engage. When in doubt, contact the SSA directly. And if you’ve been targeted or scammed, report it to the Social Security Office of the Inspector General at oig.ssa.gov/report.

About the Author

Avery Newmark covers travel, health, events and trending news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. With a dual background in film production and journalism, Avery came to the AJC after working as a video editor. She enjoys film photography and live music in her free time. Reach her at avery.newmark@ajc.com.

More Stories

Keep Reading

Now retired from touring and recording, Janis Ian is the subject of Varda Bar-Kar’s informative documentary “Janis Ian: Breaking Silence” in theaters this month. (Courtesy of Gerard Viveiros/JanisIan.com)

Credit: Gerard Viveiros Gerard Viveiros

Singer, songwriter Janis Ian discusses new documentary ‘Breaking Silence’

Now retired from touring and recording, Janis Ian is the subject of a new documentary in theaters this month.

The Latest

How to Keep Up Your Energy as You Get Older

These are Georgia’s best senior living facilities, according to Seniorly

Singer, songwriter Janis Ian discusses new documentary ‘Breaking Silence’

Club 291 stands the test of time in southwest Atlanta

Featured

Savannah's Talmadge Bridge sits just downriver from the Georgia Ports Authority cargo ship terminals. The span was recently listed in a NTSB report among those that are at risk for vessel strike following the March 2024 collapse of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Savannah’s bridge is anchored on the riverbank. So how could it topple?

The federal agency investigating Baltimore’s Key Bridge collapse lists Savannah's Talmadge Bridge as susceptible to vessel strikes despite piers being located on riverbank.

28m ago

Brewing at the CDC: Five top resignations and ‘potentially catastrophic’ cuts

The Atlanta-based CDC is already dealing with hundreds of laid-off staff and restrictions on communication that make it difficult for some to accomplish their basic work.

How Atlanta played a role in the record-breaking ‘Othello on Broadway’ revival

The revival of Shakespeare's classic tragedy, directed by Kenny Leon, breaks Broadway records.