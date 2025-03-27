It’s 2025, and Social Security scams are, unfortunately, still going strong.

In fact, they are the most common type of government impersonation fraud in the U.S. — and scammers are getting more creative and convincing by the day. Last year alone, Americans lost more than $577 million to these schemes, according to the Office of the Inspector General.

So, how do you spot a scam before it’s too late? Here are some of the most common ones, along with tips to avoid falling for them.

‘Your Social Security number has been suspended’

This classic trick is still making the rounds. Scammers call pretending to be from the Social Security Administration and claim your Social Security number has been “suspended” because of suspicious activity. They will often try to scare you by threatening legal action if you don’t confirm your personal information or send money right away.

But the truth is, the SSA will never suspend your Social Security number, threaten you over the phone or demand immediate payment.

Overpayment scam

One common scam involves a caller saying you were overpaid in benefits and now owe money back, usually via gift cards or cryptocurrency. Don’t fall for it. The SSA never requires payment by cash, gift card, prepaid debit card, internet currency or wire transfer.

Info requests

Are you getting messages asking you to “confirm” your Social Security number or bank info? It’s most likely a phishing attempt. Only trust communication from official “.gov” addresses, and never click suspicious links.

Fake emails and downloads

Another common scam involves emails prompting people to “download a security update” for their Social Security account. However, the SSA says it never sends download links or attachments. These are phishing attempts designed to steal your info or infect your device.

If you have received any of these messages — or suspect you are dealing with a different kind of scam — do not engage. When in doubt, contact the SSA directly. And if you’ve been targeted or scammed, report it to the Social Security Office of the Inspector General at oig.ssa.gov/report.