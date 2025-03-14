Pickleball isn’t just a passing trend — it’s a full-blown wellness movement, bringing people together like never before.

Since its pandemic-era boom, the sport has more than tripled, with almost 20 million Americans enjoying its physical and mental benefits in 2024, according to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association.

Chris Wolfe, director of pickleball operations at Pickle and Social in Gwinnett, has been at the heart of the Atlanta pickleball scene for more than a decade. A co-founder of the Atlanta Open, he started playing in 2011 and has since helped organize some of the country’s earliest leagues and tournaments.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution caught up with Wolfe to chat about what makes pickleball so special, who he’s most excited to watch play and the best tips for beginners looking to get in on the fun.

Why everyone loves pickleball

Pickleball may have started as a favorite pastime for retirees, but it has since evolved into a game for everyone. Today, players of all ages are hitting the courts, with the average age now around 35.

“Anyone can pick it up quickly,” Wolfe said. “The paddle’s small, scoring is uncomplicated, and you don’t have to run long distances like in tennis.”

The sport blends elements of tennis, badminton and Ping-Pong, offering a fun, low-impact workout that’s easy on the joints — perfect for players of all ages.

Physical health benefits

Experts agree that pickleball’s accessibility is a major draw. A 2018 study from Western Colorado University found that regular play can boost cardiorespiratory fitness by 12%, lower blood pressure and improve cholesterol levels. Plus, it strengthens muscles and sharpens hand-eye coordination.

Mental wellness on the court

But the benefits aren’t just physical. Wolfe credits pickleball with helping his mental health, too.

“Getting on the court helps me disconnect from life’s stresses,” he explained. “It’s been a huge anxiety reliever for me.”

Research backs him up. Studies show pickleball can help reduce anxiety and depression, making it as much a mental health boost as it is a workout.

A built-in social scene

Beyond the fitness benefits, pickleball is naturally social. With smaller courts and a laid-back vibe, it’s easy to strike up a conversation between points.

“You’re always close to your opponents,” Wolfe explained. “That makes it natural to chat, joke around and build connections while you play.”

Socializing is made even easier at venues like Pickle and Social, combining food, drinks and live music with indoor and outdoor pickleball courts.

“It’s impossible not to have fun,” Wolfe said. “Nobody’s worried about being the best. It’s about getting out there, enjoying yourself and meeting new people.”

Staying safe on the court

While pickleball is beginner-friendly, Wolfe has a few safety tips.

“A lot of injuries happen because players aren’t used to moving backward,” he said. “Start slow, learn the basics, and give your body time to adjust.”

Whether you’re looking for a new workout, a social hobby or just a way to shake off stress, pickleball might be exactly what you need. And if you’re ready to take it to the next level, Wolfe suggests keeping an eye on rising stars like Anna Leigh Waters — a sign that the future of pickleball is just getting started.