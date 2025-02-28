Spring break is closer than you think, so it’s time to start planning where you’ll spend that week with the kids and grandkids. This year, why not skip the more traditional destinations in favor of something new? Here are three recommendations for beach, mountain and city getaways.

Cape San Blas, Florida

In just 5.5 hours, you can find yourself walking the sandy beaches of this quiet beach town. Unlike more popular — and populated — beach spots, Cape San Blas doesn’t have towering condo buildings, chain restaurants or even a stoplight. Instead, you’ll find vacation rental homes and small inns, locally owned restaurants, and plenty of room to roam.

An Atlanta resident and owner of Cape San Blas Get Away, Carrie Shevlin first visited Cape San Blas with her family in 2001 and immediately fell in love with the area.

“The cape is a fantastic beach destination for multigenerational families,” she said. “There are so many activities for all ages to enjoy together: exploring the state park, kayaking on the calm St. Joseph Bay, stargazing around a beach bonfire, preparing a dinner of the freshest catch right out of the gulf. The uncrowned beach and relaxed vibe provide everyone with the opportunity to a take breath, enjoy the beautiful surroundings, and find joy in being together.”

Haywood County, North Carolina

Head three hours north, and you’ll find yourself in Haywood County and the mountains of Western North Carolina. Home to the cities of Waynesville, Maggie Valley, Canton, Clyde and Lake Junaluska, Haywood County overflows with outdoor recreation, a thriving culinary scene and a variety of accommodations perfect for multi-generational travel.

“Spring break in the North Carolina Smoky Mountains is about slowing down and savoring time together,” said Corrinna Ruffieux, executive director of Visit Haywood. “Haywood County offers ample opportunities to share experiences with kids and grandkids, bonding over simple pleasures. With plenty of spacious vacation rentals ideal for multi-generational travelers, families can settle in comfortably and enjoy the great outdoors — whether taking in sweeping mountain views, exploring nature trails or simply unwinding in the crisp mountain air.”

For instance, grab a picnic with Waynesville Soda Jerks sodas from Kanini’s and head to a scenic overlook along the Blue Ridge Parkway. Or set out on the 2.5-mile loop Flat Laurel Creek Trail for a hike in the Pisgah National Forest.

“For a hands-on experience, Winchester Creek Farm offers the chance to meet alpacas and other farm animals, making for a fun and memorable outing for all ages,” Ruffieux said.

Columbia, South Carolina

Jump on I-20, and head three hours east until you reach Columbia, South Carolina. As the state’s capital city and a college town for the University of South Carolina, Columbia boasts plenty of entertainment for your spring break trip. Downtown, you can explore history at the South Carolina State House and along Main Street.

Just a few blocks away, you can take a deeper dive into the city’s history with a tour at the Hampton-Preston Mansion and Gardens. After the tour, take time to walk the gardens and enjoy the serenity they offer. A not-to-miss historical stop is the Anne Frank Center on the USC campus. This tour provides an in-depth look at the Frank family, the events that led to their hiding, and the outcome once they were discovered.

For a more immersive outdoor escape, head to Congaree National Park and walk the boardwalk trail that takes you through an old-growth bottomland hardwood forest. It’s perfect for bird-watching and soaking up the sounds of nature. Another option is kayaking the lake at Sesquicentennial State Park; bring a picnic and take advantage of dining al fresco.

These destinations may not be your first thought for a spring break trip, but they will deliver a vacation your family will enjoy and remember for years to come.