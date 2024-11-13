How these 5 steps can help you travel the right way after retirement

One of the things new retirees look forward to is having the time to travel. Without PTO limits, vacations after retirement can be something new and different.

It can be so new and different, however, that it can be hard to know where to start. Here are a few golden rules you can follow to make each trip as smooth and worthwhile as possible.

Don’t overschedule

Family trips and vacations in your youth were likely packed with activities and excursions that could sometimes make them exhausting instead of refreshing. During retirement, however, there is no rush.

“Before, my travel was based on what I was going to achieve and bring home,”J. Patrice Marandel, a retired art curator, told Condé Nast Traveler. “Now, it’s about my pleasure.”

Go your own way

With time constraints on travel while employed, you may have had to follow a strict itinerary to visit every hot spot in your destination. After retiring, take things easy and see everything you want.

“We know where we’re going to stay along the way, but we hold that really loosely and give ourselves the opportunity to make something else happen,” retiree Kim Kelly Stamp told Condé Nast Traveler.

Start the day early

During previous trips, you may have had to plan things later in order to accommodate the whole family. Without the kids, however, you can start the day earlier and beat the lines of tourists.

Travel slower

Once there is no is no reason to rush back to work, you should make an effort to travel slowly and truly take in your surroundings.

When you cram too much into a single trip, two retirees told Condé Nast, “the whole experience just kind of becomes a blur.”

Don’t wait for tomorrow

If there is something you truly want to do, do it. Trips like these should be treasured and not taken for granted.

Ruthie Maldonado-Delwiche, a retiree who spoke to Condé Nast, said she cherishes this advice, because she believes “tomorrow isn’t promised.”