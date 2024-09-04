Improving overall fitness is an achievable goal for most. However, as we age, strength, mobility, and balance change, causing some older adults to stop trying. Personal trainer Seth Carver’s oldest client is 81. So, don’t throw in the towel just yet.

The co-owner and founder of Strength. Balance. Mobility., formerly Dream Body, in Kennesaw, Carver told the AJC, “I have one student who’s 78 years old and can do a one-arm pushup. Then, I have other people who have had two hip replacements and we’re working on building their ability to stand for longer periods of time.”

“We started working with many post-PT, post-injury and rehabilitation clients and we realized there was a giant gap in the fitness industry that really doesn’t focus on that group.”

Workout routines for aging gracefully

“Strength training can enhance our quality of life as we age,” Dr. Luke A. Beggs, sports medicine specialist with Norton Orthopedic Institute said on the Norton Healthcare website. “Additionally, strength and resistance exercises can be adapted to all fitness levels, making workouts accessible to people of many different ages and abilities. There is a strong correlation between physical strength and reduction in all-cause mortality across the life span. In short, resistance training is one of the few interventions shown to lead to a longer, healthier life.”

Cheryl Camplomi of Marietta began the Strength. Balance. Mobility program earlier this year after the personal training company made a presentation in her community. The 72-year-old, who has rheumatoid arthritis and underwent a right knee replacement in 2023, decided to give it a try.

Prior to surgery, Camplomi and her husband walked their two dogs an average 3 miles a day three to four times a week. After physical therapy she said, “My balance was off and my left hip was weak. I just wasn’t where I wanted to be.” Today, she is putting in the work and becoming stronger by attending two 30-minute sessions weekly and implementing an exercise regimen at home. The results have been remarkable.

“I haven’t had to take anything for pain lately and my legs are stronger,” Camplomi said. Although she relies on a walking stick for distance, Camplomi walks a mile most days. “When you’re up and moving more, you also sleep better.”

A customized plan for personal success

When clients sign up with the personal training studio, they complete a body composition scan. They also undergo an assessment that evaluates flexibility, range of motion, balance and cardiovascular strength. A plan is then customized based on the foundations of strength, balance and mobility.

Jamie Vann has never been a fan of fitness gyms. “I just didn’t feel comfortable,” he said. He enjoys Strength. Balance. Mobility. because a trainer holds him accountable. “Working out with someone really makes a difference.”

Vann, who is 78, has made significant progress over the years. “Every journey starts with one step,” Vann said. “I started with a 15 lb. barbell and got up to an 80 lb. barbell.” In addition to weight training, Vann walks a few days a week, plays bridge, and still mows his lawn.

For those who believe being in their 60s, 70s or 80s is too late to begin the fitness journey, “we have too many testimonials that prove otherwise,” Carver said.

To learn more, call Strength. Balance. Mobility. at 678-331-5889 or visit strengthbalancemobility.com.