BreakingNews
A surprise bill to expand Medicaid in Georgia narrowly fails
Aging in Atlanta

How you walk a curved line might reveal cognitive decline

Those with MCI are at a higher risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia

By
47 minutes ago

It’s estimated that roughly 10% to 20% of people over age 65 have mild cognitive impairment. Those with MCI are at a higher risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia.

Researchers from Florida Atlantic University have linked early cognitive decline to how someone walks or stands. The study included 55 participants, 25 with MCI and 30 without, and those with difficulty walking along a curve showed early signs connected to MCI.

ExploreStudy links good balance to longer life. Here are 3 ways to improve yours

“For this study, researchers used gait analysis to look for differences between healthy older adults and older adults with mild cognitive impairment,” Medical News Today wrote.

Typical cognitive assessments tend to focus on memory, problem-solving, and attention skills through a series of mental evaluations and testing. Gait analysis offers a different perspective, showcasing how MCI can be detected in ways that don’t involve cognitive testing via computer or writing tests.

Senior author Dr. Behnaz Ghoraani, associate professor in the Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science and co-director of the Center for SMART Health at Florida Atlantic University, told Medical News Today that “gait analysis offers a unique window into neurological health.”

ExploreFiber supplements could improve brain function in seniors, study says

“Curved walking, on the other hand, introduces a higher level of complexity due to the need for continuous adjustment of balance, direction, and speed,” Ghoraani said.

The study showed 62% of participants who had MCI tended to walk with both feet on the ground during the curve assessment, often known as “double support time.”

Researchers said they are confident the connection is a start to helping prevent and treat cognitive diseases in a timely manner.

“Early detection is crucial because it opens the door to interventions that can delay or mitigate the progression towards more severe cognitive disorders,” Ghoraani said.

About the Author

Follow Ebony Williams on twitter

Ebony Williams is a writer, indie producer and director, and journalist for a variety of magazine outlets. Her career has led her to create content for entertainment, sports, lifestyle, local breaking news and more.

Editors' Picks

Credit: RICH ADDICKS

Atlantans share tales from attending Freaknik

BREAKING
A surprise bill to expand Medicaid in Georgia narrowly fails
32m ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

DeKalb school resource officers make thousands in OT pay, records show
25m ago

Credit: Mark Niesse

Georgia Senate panel creates rules for activists’ mass voter challenges
1h ago

Credit: Mark Niesse

Georgia Senate panel creates rules for activists’ mass voter challenges
1h ago

Credit: AP

Meet the Bally Sports Braves field reporters for 2024
20m ago
The Latest

Is your blood aging your brain? It might increase your dementia risk
1h ago
Why collagen supplements might not give you the results you’d like
Atlanta senior living facility named best in Southeast, top 10 in U.S.
Featured

Credit: John Spink

Rising price of asthma medicine makes Atlanta pollen season tough for many
From the archives: The first Freaknik was a picnic, with music
Get hopping to enjoy this basketful of Easter events around metro Atlanta