Aging brings numerous changes, and weight loss is one that often raises concern among those over 60. As we age, our bodies undergo numerous changes that can affect our weight, health and overall well-being.

Is it normal to lose weight at this stage of life, or could it be a sign of an underlying health issue? While some degree of weight fluctuation is normal, significant weight loss can signal underlying health issues.

There are several factors to consider, such as metabolic or appetite changes, muscle loss and health conditions. Understanding the nuances of weight management and general health after 60 can help older adults maintain their well-being.

Caitlin Kennedy, a nutrition coach, advocates for a whole-food approach to diet.

“As we age, our body processes aren’t functioning like they used to,” Kennedy said. “The easier we can make it on the body to digest food, the better it is for overall health. A diet rich in whole foods, avoiding processed foods, and ensuring adequate protein intake is essential.”

Dr. Harold Berenzweig, a gastroenterologist and medical consultant, emphasizes the importance of staying active. “We try to stay active. Walking, yard work, housework all contribute to our activity. Unfortunately, the normal process of aging restricts some activities.”

Regular health screenings become increasingly important as we age. Such screenings help detect potential health issues early, allowing for timely intervention. Preventive care, including vaccinations and screenings, is essential for maintaining health and detecting conditions like heart disease and diabetes early.

“I do mammograms yearly, bone density checks for osteoporosis, annual checkups with an internist, eye exams, and hearing tests when needed,” said Ellen Berenzweig, a 75-year-old retired nurse in Fort Worth, Texas.

“Periodic colon cancer screening, blood tests for cholesterol, glucose levels, and renal function, as well as blood pressure monitoring, are crucial,” Berenzweig added.

Chronic pain is a common issue among older adults but can be managed.

“Physical therapy and non-opiate pain meds are recommended,” Berenzweig said.

Fall prevention is another critical concern.

“Falling is always in the back of my mind. I find myself being very careful when moving around, always holding on to railings when on steps.” Berenzweig said.

Bone density decreases with age, particularly in women. Strengthening core muscles, improving balance and ensuring a safe home environment can significantly reduce the risk of falls. Weight-bearing exercises, along with adequate calcium and vitamin D intake, support bone health.

“Lifting weights is the best way for someone in their 60s, especially women, to lead a healthy, long life,” Kennedy said.

Social engagement has profound benefits for mental and emotional well-being.

“Having fun and interacting improves our moods, releases endorphins and promotes overall well-being,” Kennedy added.

“I feel so lucky not to have any major or debilitating medical or mental problems,” Berenzweig said. “I do a lot of reading of books, news which is depressing and TV. Since COVID I’ve realized I can be home a lot and that it’s OK. I’m lucky to have a partner that I love (55 years) and, most importantly, like. We spend a lot of time together but don’t have to interact all the time.”

Cognitive decline is another concern. Staying mentally and physically active, avoiding alcohol and smoking, and managing chronic conditions like hypertension and diabetes are key strategies.

“Memory loss beyond usual difficulty with names may indicate cognitive decline,” Berenzweig said. “Mental activities, physical activity and social involvement can help prevent it.”

Weight loss after 60 can be normal to some extent, but significant changes should be monitored. Regular exercise, a balanced diet, preventive health screenings and social engagement are crucial for maintaining health and well-being. By staying proactive and informed, older adults can enjoy a healthier, more fulfilling life.