Losing keys, forgetting passwords, and misplacing glasses can be frustrating. These events typically occur when the brain is overloaded. However, as our brains age memory lapses can become more frequent, making it tedious to effectively multitask and complete daily routines. Engaging in fun activities such as crossword puzzles, matching games, or phone apps can help.

Improving multitasking with gaming

Board-certified neurologist Dr. Alan Maloon says depending on frequency and severity, forgetfulness can be a “sign of normal aging or the onset of mild cognitive impairment (MCI).”

“The brain is like a muscle. If you don’t use it, you lose it,” said Maloon, who practices at Hope Neurological & Medical Services.

He recommends exercising the brain by engaging in arts and crafts, word games, puzzles, bingo, and frequent communication.

“We encourage people who have mild cognitive impairment or early dementia to keep that muscle working.”

As aging progresses, changes in the brain can affect memory and cognitive ability. According to the National Institutes of Health, multitasking behavior is becoming more common because of new technologies and demands.

In a study funded in part by the NIH’s National Institute on Aging, healthy adults, between the ages of 60 and 85, were assigned to one of three groups: multitask training using a 3D video game, single-task training using a similar video game, or no video game training. Seniors who played the multitasking game on a laptop at home for 1 hour a day, 3 times a week for 4 weeks, which was 2 hours of total training, significantly improved their multitasking performance index at the end of the training period. The levels they achieved were superior to those achieved by a group of untrained 20-year-olds. When the seniors who completed the multitask training were tested 6 months later, the gains were still present.

Other help for boosting memory

“Individuals who suffer mild cognitive impairment resulting from possible concussion (or injury) may benefit from Cognitive Behavioral Therapy,” Maloon said. “A therapist will design a plan for treatment that often involves the use of memory cards, mobile apps, and matching games.”

Formal testing is advised for appropriate diagnosis.

Traumatic events such as the loss of a loved one can have a tremendous impact on memory.

“If a person becomes severely depressed, suffers from mood disorder, or can’t sleep, psychotherapy and medication may be recommended,” Maloon said.

Make it a habit

Stockbridge resident, Kim DeJarnette started playing video games like Minecraft 16 years ago. Today, she plays most games on her phone or iPad. The 57-year-old and her husband are the caregivers of their 19-year-old son, who is nonverbal and autistic, and Kim’s 87-year-old mother, who has dementia. DeJarnette’s son and mother play memory games as well.

“Playing games gives me peace of mind,” DeJarnette said. “It takes my focus off my surroundings and keeps me from becoming overwhelmed.” Hidden Objects, Word Search, and Match 3 are her top picks. But the timed game Diner Dash is her favorite.

“I highly recommend playing (electronic) games as we get older because it keeps the mind stimulated and engaged,” DeJarnette said.