Here’s why Naples, Florida, is one of the best places to retire

Not everyone can choose where they want to retire. Those who have the luxury, however, might want to check out a new ranking by U.S. News & World Report.

Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the FBI and the U.S. Department of Labor, the media organization evaluated dozens of the country’s most populated cities based on six factors: affordability, happiness, desirability, retiree taxes, job market and health care quality.

“Without question, individual preferences and family proximity weigh heavily for those choosing where to retire,” it reported. “That said, retirees and future retirees generally want similar things, regardless of where they currently reside.”

To prepare for its 2025 “Best Places to Retire” rankings, U.S. News surveyed not only people nearing retirement age (45-59) but also those old enough to quit working (60 or older), and asked what matters most to them.

Coming in first place was Naples, Florida. According to the analysis, the median age in Naples is 53, and at least 36% of the population is 65 or older. The city earned high marks for not having a state income tax, its close proximity to beaches and plenty of sunshine.

“The city snagged several high rankings, including No. 2 for desirability, No. 4 for jobs and No. 6 for taxes,” the news outlet reported. “This year, it also took a double crown as the Best Place to Live and Best Place to Retire. Residents appreciate upscale dining and shopping at Fifth Avenue South, waterfront shopping at Tin City and exploring the Baker Museum. Golf enthusiasts can take on numerous championship courses. Tourists visit Naples for its miles of white-sand shorelines and breathtaking sunsets over the Gulf of Mexico. Despite its luxurious amenities, the city maintains a relaxed, small-town atmosphere, making it a charming place to retire.”

It’s not all sunshine and puppy dogs, though, U.S. News reported. Naples can experience heavy traffic during the winter months, when “snowbirds” flock to town for the season. The swift growth of the top retirement town has also made affordable homes difficult to come by, with the median home price around $577,796 — roughly 37% more than the national median.