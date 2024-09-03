Head out for some fun: 6 activities for a perfect September

Fall might not officially be in the air just yet, but these six weekend activities will keep you out and about throughout September. With plenty of outdoor options that include music, food, crafts and more, your calendar will fill up with fun pretty quick.

Take a stroll

West Ponce Music Stroll

8 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, September 14. Free admission. West Ponce De Leon Avenue, Decatur. decaturmakers.org/wpms

With free music all day long on stages set up around Decatur, the West Ponce Music Stroll will get you dancing. Spend the day at this family-friendly event, which culminates with three bands taking center stage outside the Irish pub, The Marlay. Accompanying the music is a morning 5k race and dog walk and makers market. Fitness events will take place throughout the day with everything from yoga to conditioning, and a chalk walk will make the sidewalks pop with color.

Credit: Contributed by Porches and Pies Credit: Contributed by Porches and Pies

Plan a picnic

Sunset Sips

6 p.m. Tuesday, September 12 and Tuesday, September 26. Ticket prices are $21.55 per adult, $15.09 per child 3-12, $17.24 for seniors 65+ and students 13-18; infants 2 and under and free. Chattahoochee Nature Center, 9135 Willeo Road, Roswell. 770-992-2055. chattnaturecenter.org/special-events/sunset-sips-event

Take in the sunset over the Chattahoochee River in a laid-back, family-friendly setting. Sunset Sips lets you enjoy live music from local bands while also getting to explore the grounds of the Chattahoochee Nature Center at a different time of day. You can pack a picnic, bring some chairs and enjoy a meal on the lawn or under the covered pavilion. This is a fun and easy way to unwind outside as the day comes to a close.

Porches and Pies

Noon-5 p.m Saturday, September 21. Free to attend with $10 tasting passes available. Adair Park, 600 W. Trinity Place, Decatur. porchesandpies.com

Spend the day sampling pies and enjoying the outdoors in the historic Adair Park neighborhood. Porches and Pies is a jam-packed, day-long, pie-themed food festival that includes a pie-tasting competition, pie-fight, live entertainment, kids’ activities and more. There’s a beer/cocktail garden for drinks and food trucks for snacks. A community vendor market rounds out all there is to do. You can bring your own chairs and blanket to settle in, or stay busy exploring this busy event.

Credit: Contributed by Service League of Cherokee County Credit: Contributed by Service League of Cherokee County

Head to a festival

Sandy Springs Fall Arts and Craft Festival

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, September 14 and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, September 15. Free admission. In the heart of Sandy Springs, 6100 Lake Forrest Drive DW, Sandy Springs. sandyspringsartsapalooza.com

With over 100 arts and crafts vendors, local musicians, interactive art stations and a children’s play area, the Sandy Springs Fall Arts and Craft Festival has so much to see. This two-day arts and crafts festival highlights vendors in every artistic disciple. You’ll find painters, sculptors. Photographers and artisans who work with a variety of different mediums. Their work will be on display and available all along the streets of Sandy Springs, making it easy for everyone to find their favorite.

Riverfest

10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, September 28, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, September 29. Free admission. Etowah River Park, 600 Brown Industrial Parkway, Canton. serviceleague.net/fundraisers/riverfest

Drawing over 25,000 visitors to explore more than 150 arts and crafts exhibitors, Riverfest is a full weekend packed with art and entertainment. A variety of local performers and musicians, food trucks and more round the festival. There’s a children’s area with games, a petting zoo and bounce houses, and a tailgating area where football fans can watch live broadcasts of games. Featured artisans include jewelers, woodworkers, candle makers and more.