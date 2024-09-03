Heinsch House builds a multigenerational community in East Atlanta Village

Nestled in the vibrant neighborhood of East Atlanta Village, the Heinsch House is revolutionizing the way we think about coworking spaces and child care. Founded by entrepreneur Selina Wiggins, this innovative startup seamlessly blends a supportive environment for working parents following the Montessori method of teaching that encourages curiosity, creativity and growth. But what sets the Heinsch House apart is its commitment to building bridges across generations through its senior volunteer program.

As Wiggins explains in an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, “Especially in the city, young families, like my own, are often on their own without having their extended family around, hence children grow up without regular contact with their grandparents.” Recognizing the wisdom and experience that seniors possess, the Heinsch House has opened its doors to individuals seeking a meaningful way to stay active, socialize, and make a difference in the lives of young children.

The benefits of this intergenerational exchange are profound for children and seniors. As the little ones learn empathy, respect, and improvement with reading comprehension and writing, they also bask in the comfort and care provided by their volunteer “grandparents,” according to research highlighted by the nonprofit Generations United. For seniors, the experience of volunteering with other generations improves quality of life, self-worth and esteem, and even improves mental alertness and reduces falls.

Each day presents an opportunity for volunteers at the Heinsch House to share their skills and knowledge with the eager minds of the next generation. Whether through play, storytelling, arts and crafts, gardening or music, these dedicated mentors engage children in fun and educational activities that foster learning and growth.

“Volunteering at the Heinsch House was a great experience. I felt the warm and welcoming environment among staff, parents, and children from the moment I walked in,” senior volunteer Andrea Merkle told the AJC. “It filled my heart when I saw the children’s eyes light up when I read them stories and how excited they got when I helped them get creative at the arts and crafts table.”

To accommodate its senior volunteers’ schedules, the Heinsch House offers flexible volunteering opportunities. Seniors can choose to volunteer during opening hours, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Whether it’s a few hours a week or a regular part-time engagement, the Heinsch House ensures a safe environment by requiring background checks for all volunteers.

As Wiggins envisions, the long-term goal is to create “something more meaningful, something that has a more tangible impact on our society,” and with Heinsch House, she is doing exactly that.

If you’re a senior looking for a fulfilling way to give back to your community, the Heinsch House invites you to join its volunteer program. To learn more about how you can get involved, contact the Heinsch House at info@heinschhouse.com or call (470) 645-3265. Visit Heinsch House at 457 Flat Shoals Ave SE, Suite 1, Atlanta.