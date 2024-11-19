With the leaves turning colors and the temperatures cooling off, fall is the perfect time to gather the family and enjoy outdoor pursuits. Luckily, you’ll find plenty of spots close to Atlanta where you can enjoy a multigenerational fall getaway.

Barnsley Resort - Adairsville

Just an hour northwest of Atlanta, Barnsley Resort offers families plenty of entertainment to enjoy. On 3,000 acres, outdoor recreation is abundant and available to all ages. This includes horseback riding, pickleball, hiking, biking, golf, fishing and archery.

But there’s also plenty of opportunities to take it easy and relax. Maybe that means a little pampering at the spa. Or making s’mores at the Inn at Barnsley Resort. Or it could be a stroll through the manor house ruins and gardens.

When everyone is ready to eat, you can opt for a casual meal at Woodlands Grill, or dine al fresco at the Beer Garden. For an elevated evening, book the chef-curated experience at the Rice House. If you want something more relaxing, place your order and have it delivered to your accommodations through Woodlands Grill to Go.

Barnsley Resort also has accommodations tailor-made for a multigenerational retreat. Of course you can choose a standard hotel room at the Inn at Barnsley Resort. But it’s the property’s cottages that stand out on a family getaway. In the property’s pedestrian-friendly village, these cottages feature multiple bedrooms coupled with gathering spaces so you can come together and relish one another’s company.

Amicalola Falls State Park & Lodge - Dawsonville

A little more than an hour north of Atlanta, Amicalola Falls State Park is home to the third highest cascading waterfall east of the Mississippi River. That makes it a prime destination for those who love hiking. In fact, there are several trails throughout the park so you can choose a different one each day of your stay.

Other adventures at the state park include geocaching, zip lining, archery and hatchet throwing. You also can sit back and relax around the fire pit by the lodge.

Speaking of the lodge, you can choose one of the standard rooms complete with gorgeous views of the mountains. For something different, consider one of the Mountainview Lofts, which features two queen beds on the main floor and a full bed in the loft.

For more privacy and family time, consider one of the rental cabins with one to three bedrooms. These accommodations also include full kitchens, fireplaces and decks where you can gather for quiet conversations or lively game nights.

Jekyll Island Club Resort - Jekyll Island

A five-hour drive southeast to the Georgia coast, Jekyll Island Club Resort hearkens back to a time when the Vanderbilts, Rockefellers and other influential families headed south for the winter. Today, the resort welcomes all families to come stay and play for a while. You can spend your days relaxing in the sun at the beach or by the pool, challenging loved ones to a game of croquet, or bike around the property and the island.

Dining options range from the most casual, like The Pool House, to the most upscale, such as Grand Dining Room. It’s one more way you can customize your visit to make your fall getaway exactly what you want it to be.

Accommodations at the Jekyll Island Resort Club are equally varied. Select a room overlooking the ocean or the resort grounds, or opt for more privacy by choosing rooms in one of the resort’s “cottages.” Cottages is a quaint term for the elegant mansions that house these guest rooms. Regardless of which ones you choose, you’ll feel like one of the elite that used to stay here.