The cooler weather and the call of the holiday season brings a lot of activity to Atlanta in November. From cook-offs to shows, festivals to kid-friendly events, there’s plenty to do with and without the grandkids.

Explore Atlanta woman helps home cooks perk up meals with spice blends

Atlanta Chili Cook Off Atlanta Chili Cook Off

Warm up with some chili

Suwanee Chili Cook-Off & Music Festival

11-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9. $15 for sampling armband. Suwanee Town Center Park, 330 Town Center Avenue, Suwanee. chilimusicfestival.com

In its third year, the Suwanee Chili Cook Off & Music Festival is a fun, family-friendly event that features a lot of chili. This official cook-off includes a People’s Choice award plus a judged completion for Best Traditional Red and Homestyle chilis. Chili tasting takes place from 1 to 4 p.m. The festival also showcases an artist market, food trucks, live music from local and regional bands and a Family Fun Zone.

Atlanta Chili Cook-off

1-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16. VIP ticket with early entry $65. General admission starts at $20. Kids 10 and under are free. Brook Run Park, 4700 North Peachtree Road, Dunwoody. atlantachilicookoff.com

Full of delicious food, the Atlanta Chili Cook-Off is an annual completion among amateur cooks and professional chefs. Sample over 50 different chilis before casting a vote for your favorite. Trophies are awarded in four different categories. When kids’ bellies get too full, take them to the children’s playground or the face painter for extra fun. VIP tickets get you access to an open bar as well as entry into the event an hour early.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Take in a show

Garrison Keillor

7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8. Tickets start at $59.75. Atlanta Symphony Hall, 1280 Peachtree Stree NE, Atlanta. aso.org/events/detail/garrison-keillor

Celebrate 50 years of “A Prairie Home Companion” with Garrison Keillor. Start with a look back at the live radio variety show, hear a little stand-up about what it’s like to be 80, and laugh at popular comedy sketches and commercials that are staples of the program. Songs, duets, jokes and poems round out this lively show and live sound effects add to the nostalgia of the performance.

Craig Ferguson — “Pants on Fire”

7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23. Tickets start at $30.50. Center Stage Atlanta, 1374 West Peachtree Street, Atlanta. 404-885-1365. centerstage-atlanta.com/events/craig-ferguson

With a career encompassing film, television and stage, Craig Ferguson may be best known for his 10-year run on “The Late Late Show.” With a few stand-up specials under his belt, he brings his newest show to Atlanta. “Pants on Fire” tackles certain truths as seen by Craig. The U.S. leg of this tour wraps up with this Atlanta show.

VStar Entertainment Group VStar Entertainment Group

Have a special day with the grandkids

Knock, Knock

10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15 and Saturday, Nov. 16. Additional shows every Saturday and Sunday from Nov. 23 to Dec. 22 with 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. shows on Saturdays and 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. shows on Sundays. Tickets are $12.50 for adults, $5 for children 6-17 and free for children 5 and under. Selig Family Black Box Theatre, 1280 Peachtree Street, NE, Atlanta. 404-733-4600. alliancetheatre.org/production/2024-25/knock-knock

Specifically geared toward children ages 0-5, come celebrate community, family and warmth in The Apartment Building. Residents at every window are preparing for the holidays. Go floor-to-floor knocking on doors to see what surprises are behind. Knock, Knock is performed at the Selig Family Black Box Theatre on the third floor of the Woodruff Arts Center.

Paw Patrol Live! “A Mighty Adventure”

10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16. 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17. Tickets start at $35. Gas South Arena, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth. 770-813-7500. gassouthdistrict.com/events/detail/paw-patrol-live

Picking up where the latest “Paw Patrol” movie left off, this live show takes the audience on a superpowered adventure. See Rubble, Skye, Marshall, Liberty, Rocky, Chase, Zuma and more charge up and save the day. It’s the perfect way to let fans of this popular group of pups have a special experience. Upgrade to a VIP package and get entrance to a special party where you can snap a photo with characters from the show.