Even former U.S. presidents embarrass their grandkids, George Bush’s family reveals

Jenna Bush Hager’s daughter Mila is the granddaughter of the 43rd president.

By
19 minutes ago

Even former U.S. presidents embarrass their grandkids sometimes. It’s seemingly inevitable.

Jenna Bush Hager, daughter to former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush, recently spoke with People to breakdown what her daughter Mila thinks of her once world-leading grandparents. To the 11-year-old, it has not all been glitz and glamour.

“My mom came to visit a couple of weeks ago, and we were driving around, we went to dinner, and Mila looked at me and she’s like, ‘Are you humiliated?‘” Bush Hager told People. “I’m like, ‘What? Why would I be humiliated?’ And it’s because of the Secret Service entourage!”

Later, Bush Hager asked her daughter if she would like for her grandmother to visit for “Bring Your Special Person to School Day.” The grandkid was not having it.

“She’s like, ‘Sorry Grammy, but you can’t do that. You can’t do that.’ Because she just can’t imagine!” The “Jenna & Friends” host explained.

Bush Hager admitted she understood where her daughter was coming from. She and her sister, Barbara Bush, recently released a children’s book, “I Loved You First,” which she says is all about trying to “see the world through your kids’ eyes.”

“She’s in middle school, when you start to internalize what it feels like to be in your position. So she was like, ‘This is embarrassing.’ And I was like, ‘No, Mila, I’m not embarrassed now!’ But then I felt bad that I said that because (Barbara and I) would have totally been embarrassed in seventh grade,” Bush Hager said.

Barbara (from left), Laura, George and Jenna Bush pose for a pre-wedding family portrait on Jenna's big day. (Shealah Craighead/The White House/AP 2008)

Credit: Shealah Craighead/The White House/AP

Credit: Shealah Craighead/The White House/AP

Still, Mila finds ways to have fun through it all, Bush Hager said — especially when the “Jenna & Friends” host’s other children Poppy, 9, and Hal, 5, are involved.

“We’re (in) the car with the Secret Service and Hal’s like, ‘Are those the Secret Service?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah,’ and Mila and Poppy are like ‘You better act great, or they’re going to arrest you!’ And Hal was like, ‘But I didn’t do anything!’ I know, poor Hal. We get why he is who he is,” she joked.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

