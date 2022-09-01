Hit the road on these four fall trips

Tallulah Gorge State Park: 338 Jane Hurt Yarn Drive, Tallulah Falls. (706) 754-7981. gastateparks.org/TallulahGorge

Goats on the Roof: 3026 Hwy. 441 S, Tiger. (706) 782-2784. goats-on-the-roof.com

Dillard House: 768 Franklin Street, Dillard. (800) 541-0671. dillardhouse.com

Fall colors taken Nov. 18, just north of Helen, Ga., heading to Hiawassee, Ga. Credit: Jason Youmans

Hiawassee to Clayton

Make your way north through Canton, Ellijay, Blue Ridge and Blairsville to Hiawassee. Then, take U.S. 76 east to Clayton. Along the way, you can stop at the scenic overlooks to take in the vibrant fall foliage. Once you reach Clayton, enjoy a pizza at Fortify Pi, and pick up some souvenirs at Wander North Georgia.

Or extend your stay by booking one of the Black Rock Mountain State Park cottages in nearby Mountain City. The park also has a campground with campsites for tents, trailers and RVs.

Fortify Pi: 69 North Main Street, Suite A, Clayton. (706) 782-0079. fortifyclayton.com/fortifypi.

Wander North Georgia: 87 N Main St, Clayton. wandernorthgeorgia.com.

Black Rock Mountain State Park: 3085 Black Rock Mountain Parkway, Mountain City. (706) 746-2141. gastateparks.org/BlackRockMountain.

FOR STARTERS, fall foliage is but one tank of gas away from downtown Atlanta. Credit: Alpine Helen/White County Convention & Visitors Bureau

Dahlonega to Helen

Take Ga. 400 North to Dahlonega, where you can start your day with a tour of the Dahlonega Gold Museum State Historic Site and learn about the country’s first major gold rush. When you’re ready, head north to North Georgia Wildlife and Safari Park in Cleveland, where you can see animals such as camels, zebras, and ostriches in a drive-thru safari.

Next, head north to Helen, touted as the state’s official outdoor adventure destination. You can float down the Chattahoochee River with Cool River Tubing. Or book a stay at Unicoi State Park and Lodge in one of the park’s historic barrel cabins or at the lodge, which features modern guest rooms.

Dahlonega Gold Museum State Historic Site: 1 Public Square, Dahlonega. (706) 864-2257. gastateparks.org/DahlonegaGoldMuseum.

North Georgia Wildlife and Safari Park: 2912 Paradise Valley Rd, Cleveland. (706) 348-7279. northgeorgiazoo.com.

Cool River Tubing: 590 Edelweiss Strasse, Helen. (706) 878-2665. coolrivertubing.com.

Unicoi State Park and Lodge: 1788 Highway 356, Helen. (706) 878-2201. unicoilodge.com.

Two miles outside Ellijay, looking toward Rich Mountain. Credit: Ken Ragan

Ellijay to Chatsworth

Take I-75 North to I-575 and onto I-515 to Ellijay. Check out the many apple houses, where you can pick your own apples, have a glass of cold apple cider and pick up some fresh-baked fried fruit pies to bring home. Afterward, take Ga. 52 West out of Ellijay and stop at Fort Mountain State Park to hike up to 60 miles of trails.

Back on Ga. 52, you’ll come to an overlook that provides panoramic views of the North Georgia Mountains. Afterward, head west down the mountains into Chatsworth. Stop by the Chief Vann House State Historic Site, where you can learn about the successful Cherokee leader and businessman. After exploring, take Ga. 52 East to The Overlook Inn, an intimate bed-and-breakfast with gorgeous views. Kids must be age 12 or older to stay here.

Fort Mountain State Park: 181 Fort Mountain Park Road, Chatsworth. (706) 422-1932. gastateparks.org/FortMountain.

Chief Vann House State Historic Site: 82 Highway 225 N, Chatsworth. (706) 695-2598. gastateparks.org/ChiefVannHouse.

The Overlook Inn: 9440 GA-52, Chatsworth. (706) 517-0300. theoverlookinn.com.

