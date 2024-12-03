61-year-old author Rene Syler on the ‘freedom’ of aging healthily

At nearly 62 years old, author and broadcast journalist Rene Syler is redefining aging with a message rooted in health, hope and hard work.

Syler, who now resides in metro Atlanta, was an anchor on CBS’ “The Early Show” for four years in the early 2000s and is the author of “Good Enough Mother: The Perfectly Imperfect Book of Parenting.” Diagnosed with diabetes in 2021, Syler has increasingly turned her personal health challenges into a platform for inspiring others — particularly women in the Black community — to take charge of their well-being.

Growing up in California, Syler was introduced to healthy habits early, influenced by her mother’s love for wheat bread and exercise in the 1970s before “crunchy” was popular. Her active lifestyle included track and field in high school and college, but like many women, marriage and motherhood often pushed her own health to the back burner.

“I’m really concerned about the health of Black women, particularly in this region of the country,” Syler said, emphasizing the prevalence of diabetes and obesity. Her own health wake-up call came when she was diagnosed with diabetes at 59. A finger prick revealed her blood glucose level was dangerously high, and additional tests confirmed her condition.

Initially overwhelmed, Syler didn’t linger in self-pity. Instead, she educated herself and embraced a holistic approach to health, focusing on diet, exercise and sleep — what she calls the “three legs of the stool.” Her commitment includes a low-carbohydrate diet, regular high-intensity interval training, and a newfound respect for rest.

“You can make a difference, but you do have to do the work,” Syler said. “Start easy. Start slow. Start with a walk and some weights.”

Today, Syler has healthy glucose levels, is no longer on medication, and even has improved blood pressure and cholesterol readings. She also uses an over-the-counter biosensor that monitors her blood glucose at regular intervals, delivering data to her smartphone and providing visibility into how sleep, diet and exercise influence the readings.

In addition to her personal health journey, Syler works full-time with Tyler New Media, running streaming networks and producing content. Despite her busy schedule, she remains a staunch advocate for health and wellness, urging women to prioritize themselves.

“I don’t feel 62 years old,” Syler, who turns 62 in February, said. “People (often) feel like an eating plan is a punishment, and it’s really not. It’s actually freedom to be able to age in a healthy manner.”