After 30 years, 311 is still exploring new sounds

“I think if a musician believes that his creativity has peaked and it is all in the past, well then that’s going to be the reality. For some reason, we still believe in our hearts that we have just as exciting music or more than ever (to make),” he said in a recent phone interview. “We are aware that we have been doing it for a long time, so that kind of went into the urgency of like ‘Hey, people are still really excited for our new music. Let’s keep doing it while this window is open.’”

If anything, 311 has been feeling a creative rebirth in recent years. Hexum feels the 2017 album, “Mosaic,” opened new doors creatively and put the band on a path the will keep the group inspired for some time to come.

“With ‘Mosaic,’ we kind of broke open this new feeling where OK, we’re going to make a certain part of the album classic 311 with the riff rock and the hip-hop incorporation,” Hexum said, offering his description of two main elements in the band’s signature mix of styles. “And we’re also going to have some departures that are new sounds that you’ve never heard before because otherwise, you’re like, well, we don’t want to completely leave our old style, but we can’t keep doing the same thing. So we realized, all right, we’re going to do both (things).”

To that end, “Mosaic” took 311 into new stylistic places on a few songs and also featured some modern production touches that were new to the group. Hexum said “Voyager,” finds the members of 311 — himself, drummer Chad Sexton, bassist P-Nut, guitarist Tim Mahoney and vocalist/deejay SA Martinez — taking the exploration of new elements to a new level.

“We’re (taking) that even further on this current album, which has some new styles that you haven’t heard from us before, modern production, just getting into new territory,” Hexum said. “Then you’re going to have super-classic, heavy riffs. It’s something for both people. I think true 311 fans love when we explore, but they also wouldn’t want us to completely leave our roots behind. So, we’ve kind of settled into having this kind of dichotomy of two sides of our band. It seems to be really working well.”

Hexum also said “Voyager,” which like “Mosaic” features songs produced by Scotch Ralston and Jonathan Feldmann, incorporates some new flavors of funk into the mix. Another song that’s a new wrinkle, he said, is “Good Feeling,” which was influenced by the South African-inflected sound of Paul Simon’s “Graceland”-era music.

“It just takes you into a new place of wanting to dance,” Hexum said of “Good Feeling.” “It’s kind of a simple song. It’s not a really hard song. It’s just a song about joy, and it really comes through.”

How many songs from “Voyager” get played night to night on 311′s spring and summer tour is an open question. That’s because the group doesn’t decide on each set list until the day of the show.

“We try to come together after sound check each day and hammer out a set list. We’ll kind of do it when we get there,” Hexum said.

The trick, Hexum said, is to craft a show that has a good mix of older songs fans want to hear, as well as newer material, while creating a nice flow to the show.

“You have to find that right balance,” he said. “That’s something that we discuss a lot, and occasionally disagree. But fortunately, we have an odd number of band members, so if it needs to come down to a vote, it will. But most of the time we just kind of talk it out and reach a consensus.”

FESTIVAL PREVIEW

311 at Shaky Knees Music Festival

311 plays at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, May 6. The fest’s headliners are The Killers, Muse and The Lumineers. May 5-7. $119-$5500. Central Park, 400 Merritts Ave. NE, Atlanta. shakykneesfestival.com.