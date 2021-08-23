Actor’s Express treads rough water in ‘Red Speedo’

Caption The Actor's Express production of the drama "Red Speedo" features Marlon Andrew Burnley and Alexandra Ficken. Courtesy of Casey Gardner Ford Credit: Casey Gardner Ford Credit: Casey Gardner Ford

Ulterior motives abound among them: Ray’s ex-girlfriend (Alexandra Ficken), a former sports therapist and dealer of illegal performance-enhancing drugs, is facing criminal charges and financial ruin; his brother/lawyer/business manager (Brian Ashton Smith) will stop at nothing to excuse or justify Ray’s actions, as long as they both get something out of it; and not even Ray’s avuncular swim coach (Rob Cleveland) is quite the upstanding voice of reason he seems to be.

Based on an occasionally tentative opening-night performance, not all of the play’s tit-for-tat dialogue (presumably inspired by that of David Mamet) registers as sharply or briskly as it should. But designer Seamus M. Bourne’s set — an uncluttered locker room, surrounded on three sides by a simulated pool — provides ample space when, inevitably, two of the verbal sparring partners also come to physical blows (fight choreography by Kristen Storla).

Caption Marlon Andrew Burnley plays the character Ray in the Actor’s Express production of “Red Speedo” by Lucas Hnath. Courtesy of Casey Ford Credit: Casey Ford Credit: Casey Ford

“Red Speedo” is the first in-person production at the Express since the COVID-19-mandated shutdown in March of 2020. While not every theater in town is taking similar measures, Ashley and company are exercising a much-appreciated abundance of caution: proof of vaccination to gain entry; masks required throughout the show (no food or drinks allowed); limited, socially distanced seating. Yes, it’s inconvenient, but it sure beats the risk of enduring another 17-month hiatus from live theatergoing…or worse.

THEATER REVIEW

“Red Speedo”

Through Sept. 5. 8 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays $20-$35. Actor’s Express (at King Plow Arts Center), 887 W. Marietta St., Atlanta. 404-607-7469, actors-express.com.

Bottom line: Shady characters behaving badly.