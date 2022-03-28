Actor’s Express fashions a fine ‘Intimate Apparel’

Caption The Actor’s Express production of the period drama “Intimate Apparel,” features Valeka Jessica (left) and Vallea E. Woodbury. Credit: Courtesy of Casey Gardner Ford Credit: Courtesy of Casey Gardner Ford Caption The Actor’s Express production of the period drama “Intimate Apparel,” features Valeka Jessica (left) and Vallea E. Woodbury. Credit: Courtesy of Casey Gardner Ford Credit: Courtesy of Casey Gardner Ford

Esther’s budding friendship with young Mr. Marks (a fine Ross Benjamin), a reserved Jewish fabric merchant, is tinged with poignant regret; in a later day and age, they could have been destined for one another. Just as surely, her eventual marriage to George (Marcus Hopkins-Turner) is doomed to disappoint, insofar as it’s built on mutually false pretenses; he doesn’t realize that she can’t actually read, and she has no idea that he didn’t actually write those love letters himself.

Woodbury leaves a genuinely sweet and sympathetic impression in a highly challenging role — but in occasional scenes she is understated to the point of delivering certain lines of her dialogue nearly inaudibly, and in others she isn’t underplaying so much as she comes across as merely oblivious. Once George begins hitting her up for money, she hands it all over to him too willingly. After she discovers what happens to the wedding gift she made for him, it scarcely fazes her with sufficient anger or pain or conflict. That Esther might end up right back where she started ought to cut more deeply.

Director Owolabi’s Express production is very generously rendered by her design team, including the handsome, compact set by Jennifer Rose Ivey, the evocative lighting of Toni Sterling, and Kendra Johnson’s nicely appointed period costumes. In the end, the show seems to be lovelier to look at than it is to always appreciate as a fully absorbing personal drama about a woman at once ahead of her time and yet sadly powerless to escape it.

THEATER REVIEW

“Intimate Apparel”

Through April 17. 8 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. $36-$38 ($20 for students). Actor’s Express (at King Plow Arts Center), 887 W. Marietta St. NW, Atlanta. 404-607-7469. www.actors-express.com.

Bottom line: Heartfelt.