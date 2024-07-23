Accomplished Atlanta rapper Bktherula literally, figuratively going places

The Atlanta native has performed at the venue once before, opening for Lil Tecca. So, to get the opportunity to headline this stage is a proud milestone that represents her growth as an artist.

“For me to be the headliner and perform at the Masquerade is going to be a new experience so I’m extremely excited for that,” said Bktherula (pronounced BK the Rula). “I can’t even believe I’m doing the Masquerade.”

Bktherula said the upcoming show will feel like a “Rolling Loud festival more than just a stop on the tour” as she will bring out fellow Atlanta artists, and have her friends and family there to support her.

Now 21, Bktherula has been making music since she was 9 years old and started uploading songs to SoundCloud when she was 13.

Bktherula is one of many artists who have emerged in recent years from the thriving Atlanta music scene.

There is “an authenticity that comes out of Atlanta, everything is so original. Even from the way we dress, we come up with our own things but we don’t care what people think. It’s the attitude.

“L.A. gave that too,” she added. “There’s so many celebrities in L.A. and everyone is doing their own thing, there’s a specific vibe. That’s what Atlanta brings as well, it brings something new to the table each year.”

Having collaborated with ATL rappers such as Destroy Lonely and J. I. D, Bktherula described the rap scene in the city as supportive, with everyone lifting each other up.

“I feel like I’m at my most confident when I’m in Atlanta or surrounded by people that are from here. It just feels like home in all aspects. Even when you collab with artists (from Atlanta), you can feel the difference.”

The tour is in support of Bktherula’s recent album, “LVL5 P2.” The album showcases the young artist’s incredible versatility and desire to experiment with new sounds.

Despite “LVL5 P2″ being her latest album, released in March, the majority of its songs are four or five years old. Bktherula has admitted that she has since developed a new sound and style for her upcoming music.

“A lot of people think, ‘This is a great new sound.’ It’s not a new sound, it’s old,” she said. “I love it though because it’s younger me and my past emotions.”

When listening back to her old music, she is able to relive past experiences in a meaningful way.

“It puts you right back into the past. You know how you can smell a scent and you feel like you are right back in a specific memory? It’s just like that,” she said. “It makes me more excited to continue to make these memories whether they are vulnerable or (otherwise).”

When Bktherula was putting the finishing studio touches on “LVL5 P2,” she found herself drastically switching styles and experimenting further. This was a stark indication that this album was done and she was ready to move on to a new era.

“That’s how I know I’m done with an album, when I become someone new,” she said. “We have to move onto the next body of work because it’s about to transform into something new. With each new album, I feel like I’m a new person. It’s a new body of work, it’s a set of emotions, it’s a new character.”

Alongside the evolving music style, another way that Bktherula determines whether she has entered a new phase is through her ever-growing collection of dolls and toys.

“For each new album, I like new things. Sometimes I might be a little more girlie or other times I might be more edgy.”

She added: “Creativity comes from finding out what new things I like. I’m collecting new things of who I was in the past year and it’s cool to see what my new character enjoys.”

Having made waves and established herself as one of the most innovative rap talents at all of 21, she has ambitions to explore a number of other creative outlets.

During London Fashion Week in 2023, she walked the runway for Nigerian designer Mowalola. The artist looks to further delve into the fashion world but also explore acting. Her big dream is to do motivational speaking for kids and groups.

For now, she’s “just finding her right moment” to take those leaps of faith.

CONCERT PREVIEW

Bktherula

7 p.m. July 26. $25. The Masquerade, 75 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW, Atlanta. 404-577-8178, masqueradeatlanta.com.