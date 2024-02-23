‘A Different World’ cast kicks off HBCUs tour in Atlanta

The event coordinators told People the tour will raise money for scholarships, “ensuring that more students can access the transformative experience of HBCUs.”

A spinoff from “The Cosby Show,” the half-hour sitcom ran for six seasons on NBC and is credited with inspiring many Black students to attend HBCUs.

The four original cast members will be joined by Charnele Brown (Kimberly ‘Kim’ Reese), Cree Summer (Winifred ‘Freddie’ Brooks), Glynn Turman (Col. Bradford ‘Brad’ Taylor), Sinbad (Walter Oakes), and producers Susan Fales and Debbie Allen.

Atlanta’s kickoff will be at Atlanta University Center — home to Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse College and Spelman College.

Perhaps Guy influenced the decision to start here, considering she grew up in the Collier Heights neighborhood and attended the former Northside Performing Arts School, which is now North Atlanta High School. She still lives in Atlanta.

“The cast of ‘A Different World’ has come together to celebrate our 35 year legacy and make more history with today’s HBCUs and tomorrow’s leaders,” Bell told People.

If you were a fan of the sitcom and would like to participate, we have some bad news. Event tickets are available only to AUC students and faculty with .edu email addresses, the website states.

It should also be noted Lisa Bonet — the “Cosby Show” alum around whom the spinoff was centered — and Jada Pinkett Smith are not on the list of those participating.