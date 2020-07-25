A Chance to Get Up Close and Personal with Butterflies

Greeted by a butterfly encounter attendant, guests will be given a little bit of butterfly school, provided with some basic guidelines for the visit and help get your nectar stick set up.

The exhibit is self-paced and guests are free to explore as they wish. Changing from week to week there are eight to 12 different species.

“We have really little kids and really tall adults. Your physical perspective of where your eye level hits can totally change your perspective within the encounter,” Pearce said.

“It’s nice to see families leave excited about the time they had and with smiles on their faces,” she said. “My personal gratefulness is that it’s nice to see something positive happening here.”

A small native plant sale is located outside of the tent for those wishing to plant a butterfly garden at home.

The nature center is included in general admission, and the exhibit is open rain or shine. The butterfly encounter is free to CNC members. All tickets must be purchased in advance.

For more information, visit www.chattnaturecenter.org.

Address: Chattahoochee Nature Center, 9135 Willeo Road, Roswell, 30075

