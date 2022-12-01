8 festive and comfy matching pajamas for the entire family (and pets)

Get in the holiday spirit with comfortable Christmas-themed matching pajamas for children of all ages, adults and pets. These festive jammies are ideal for kickstarting the holiday, posing for family photos, wearing to pajama parties, starting a new holiday tradition or languidly lounging at home. The following eight brands, including big box retailers like Target and Walmart which are offering their exclusive private label merchandise, help to celebrate the season with the people you care about and want to coordinate clothes with. Designs range from colorful allover printed words to Christmas classics like Santa, buffalo checks and Fair Isle patterns. You’ll also find pajamas based on “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” by Eric Carle. Despite the holiday designs, the pajamas can be worn year-round. Lastly, PJs make great gifts but if you’re planning your family photo shoot, consider purchasing them now to create comfy-themed Christmas cards.
Taco Mac. Fans of this Atlanta-based chain sports bar specializing in wings, burgers and beers can get cozy at home in kitschy adult-sized overalls featuring Christmas-themed beer mugs, trees and drumsticks, dubbed the booze ‘n snooze or human koozie. Each pair can be worn with a favorite tee underneath for added warmth, and has an upper front pocket and two side ones, perfect for stashing drinks of choice, snacks and more. This is a gift worth giving in advance of Dec. 25 so recipients can wear to holiday pajama parties, at home or elsewhere. $80. swag.tacomac.com.
Target’s Wondershop. This big box retailer is offering a slew of affordable matching family pajamas this year as part of its branded Wondershop Christmas collection. To get into the spirit of the season, opt for the allover “JOYFUL” print which is ideal for getting cozy at home or posing for a family photoshoot. All sizes feature a coordinating pullover with a round neckline, long sleeves and contrasting banded cuffs. The bottom has contrasting banded ankle cuffs for a snug fit. Another favorite PJs set is the green and red multi Santa featuring artwork by Alice Butts and showcasing illustrations of Santa’s festive face. Additionally, each collection offers matching pajamas for cats and dogs plus warm, snuggly throws. $10-$25. target.com.
Nest Designs. Families who enjoy Eric Carle stories will appreciate soft, certified organic cotton pajamas printed in a “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” theme and complemented by a Christmas candy lane pattern, part of an exclusive capsule collection inspired by the author. Mommy’s version, a two-piece set, features a top plus a coordinating bottom that has an elastic waistband with a generous adjustable drawstring that’s helpful for a variety of life stages like pregnancy, postpartum or looking for comfort. Dad’s style has a solid color crewneck top with a chest pocket and printed pants with pockets. Babies and young children can wear the printed footed or footless sleeper; a two-piece set is also available for children 12 months and older. $33-$72. nestdesigns.com.
Mori. Parents can match with their minis in cozy and festive Fair Isle pajamas made from a blend of soft and stretchy modal and organic cotton. Moms can comfortably lounge in the top and bottom set; dads, matching bottoms; and the kiddos, a two-piece set or snuggly zip-up pajamas. $39.50-$77.50 each. us.babymori.com.
Old Navy. Here, pajamas are aptly called Jingle Jammies, eight different festively designed top and bottom sets in 100% cotton flannel for children and adults. The button-down top features a patch pockets; the matching pajama pants have an elasticized waistband, adjustable drawstring and on-seam hip pockets. Allover prints and patterns include buffalo plaid, Santa gingerbread house and a cute one called Santa in the house. Rounding out the collection are accessories inclusive of coordinating socks, sleep masks, Christmas stockings, blankets, pet-friendly products and more. Prices vary. oldnavy.gap.com.
AlpTeeDesign. This Etsy-based brand offers comfy Christmas t-shirts which can be worn around the home or anywhere you and your families see fit. Each tee and baby bodysuit is printed with “Most Likely To…” plus an accompanying age-appropriate phase like “trade brother for presents,” “be on the naughty list” or “blame it on the eggnog.” Prices vary. etsy.com/shop/AlpTeeDesign.
Walmart’s Joyspun. Walmart’s exclusively branded sleepwear and intimates line celebrates a holly jolly Christmas with navy blue long sleeve pullover ribbed pajama tops featuring a cheerful graphic that reads, “Holiday Crew”; the accompanying pull-on pants have an elastic waistband, ribbed cuffs and an allover print. Pajamas are available for children and adults. There’s a matching outfit for pets, too. PJs for people, $14.98-$21.98; pets, $9.98. walmart.com.
Carter’s. Shop matching jammies for your family in fun prints like green Santa, Christmas cap and stockings, merry Fair Isle and more. Baby and toddler sizes are available in 100 percent cotton; all others are comprised of plush polyester microfleece. Each style keeps dressing up for bedtime, story time or casual dinners with family and friends, easy and festive. Prices vary. carters.com
