8 festive and comfy matching pajamas for the entire family (and pets)

Nest Designs. Families who enjoy Eric Carle stories will appreciate soft, certified organic cotton pajamas printed in a “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” theme and complemented by a Christmas candy lane pattern, part of an exclusive capsule collection inspired by the author. Mommy’s version, a two-piece set, features a top plus a coordinating bottom that has an elastic waistband with a generous adjustable drawstring that’s helpful for a variety of life stages like pregnancy, postpartum or looking for comfort. Dad’s style has a solid color crewneck top with a chest pocket and printed pants with pockets. Babies and young children can wear the printed footed or footless sleeper; a two-piece set is also available for children 12 months and older. $33-$72. nestdesigns.com.

Credit: Andrew Swannell Credit: Andrew Swannell

Mori. Parents can match with their minis in cozy and festive Fair Isle pajamas made from a blend of soft and stretchy modal and organic cotton. Moms can comfortably lounge in the top and bottom set; dads, matching bottoms; and the kiddos, a two-piece set or snuggly zip-up pajamas. $39.50-$77.50 each. us.babymori.com.

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Old Navy. Here, pajamas are aptly called Jingle Jammies, eight different festively designed top and bottom sets in 100% cotton flannel for children and adults. The button-down top features a patch pockets; the matching pajama pants have an elasticized waistband, adjustable drawstring and on-seam hip pockets. Allover prints and patterns include buffalo plaid, Santa gingerbread house and a cute one called Santa in the house. Rounding out the collection are accessories inclusive of coordinating socks, sleep masks, Christmas stockings, blankets, pet-friendly products and more. Prices vary. oldnavy.gap.com.

AlpTeeDesign. This Etsy-based brand offers comfy Christmas t-shirts which can be worn around the home or anywhere you and your families see fit. Each tee and baby bodysuit is printed with “Most Likely To…” plus an accompanying age-appropriate phase like “trade brother for presents,” “be on the naughty list” or “blame it on the eggnog.” Prices vary. etsy.com/shop/AlpTeeDesign.

Walmart’s Joyspun. Walmart’s exclusively branded sleepwear and intimates line celebrates a holly jolly Christmas with navy blue long sleeve pullover ribbed pajama tops featuring a cheerful graphic that reads, “Holiday Crew”; the accompanying pull-on pants have an elastic waistband, ribbed cuffs and an allover print. Pajamas are available for children and adults. There’s a matching outfit for pets, too. PJs for people, $14.98-$21.98; pets, $9.98. walmart.com.

Carter’s. Shop matching jammies for your family in fun prints like green Santa, Christmas cap and stockings, merry Fair Isle and more. Baby and toddler sizes are available in 100 percent cotton; all others are comprised of plush polyester microfleece. Each style keeps dressing up for bedtime, story time or casual dinners with family and friends, easy and festive. Prices vary. carters.com