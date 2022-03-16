5K runs, St. Patrick’s Day fun and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with festive swag, music from a live DJ, drinks and photo ops. Artists from the Atlanta Artists Center will be joining the festivities for some plein air painting.

Allstar Legends of Hip Hop

8 p.m. Saturday, March 19. $49.50 and up. Fox Theatre, 660 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-881-2100.

The Allstar Legends of Hip Hop features artists Juvenile, Mystikal, Scarface, 8 Ball & MJG, Twista and Trick Daddy.

The Obama Portraits Tour

Thursday, March 17 and Friday, March 18. $16.50 per person, free for ages 5 and under. High Museum of Art, 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-733-4400.

This is your last chance to see the Obama Portraits Tour, which brought the National Portrait Gallery’s official portraits of President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama to Atlanta.

Cobb

Smyrna St. Paddy’s Day Festival

5 p.m. Thursday, March 17 and Friday, March 18, and 11 a.m. Saturday, March 19. $7 in advance, $10 at the door. Atkins Park Tavern, 2840 Atlanta Road, Smyrna.

Join in the fun at the 18th Annual Smyrna St. Paddy’s Day Festival as the town fountain in dyed green and music, kids’ games and other fun gets underway.

Atlanta Home Show

Caption The three-day Atlanta Home Show features tips and tricks from experts like Mina Starsiak Hawk of “Two Chicks and a Hammer.” Credit: Gabrielle Noel Credit: Gabrielle Noel Caption The three-day Atlanta Home Show features tips and tricks from experts like Mina Starsiak Hawk of “Two Chicks and a Hammer.” Credit: Gabrielle Noel Credit: Gabrielle Noel

10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, March 18, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, March 19 and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, March 20. One day admission $8 adults online, $10 adults at the box office, free for seniors 65 and up with ID at box office and kids 12 and under. $10 parking. Cobb Galleria Centre, 2 Galleria Parkway, Atlanta. 770-789-5324.

Get inspired by the spring Atlanta Home Show with exhibits, speakers, vendors and more.

Pop-in for Family Fun

10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 19. Free. Marietta History Center, 1 Depot St., Marietta.

Bring the kids to the history center to participate in classes, activities and performances dedicated to music.

DeKalb

Cherry Blossom Festival 5K

Caption Run or walk in the annual Cherry Blossom Festival 5K in Brookhaven to benefit Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. Credit: From brookhavenga.gov Credit: From brookhavenga.gov Caption Run or walk in the annual Cherry Blossom Festival 5K in Brookhaven to benefit Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. Credit: From brookhavenga.gov Credit: From brookhavenga.gov

7:30 a.m. Saturday, March 19. $25 adults, $20 kids 13 and under. Blackburn Park, 3493 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Brookhaven.

Walk or run through Blackburn Park in this AJC Peachtree Road Race qualifier that’s a fundraiser for Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

Callanwolde Spring Concert Series

7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. Friday, March 18. $35 and up. Callanwolde Fine Arts Center, 980 Briarcliff Road NE, Atlanta. 404-872-5338.

Bring a lawn chair and blanket and enjoy music from Robin Latimore, who is influenced by artists including The Clark Sisters and Jennifer Holiday.

Monthly Community Bike Ride

3:45 p.m. Sunday, March 20. Free. Village Burger Dunwoody, 1426 Dunwoody Village Parkway, Dunwoody.

Join Bike Walk Dunwoody for a casual ride on a 4.5-mile loop around Dunwoody and some socializing afterward. Helmets are required.

North Fulton

10th Annual Water Drop Dash 5K

7 a.m.-10 a.m. Saturday, March 19. 5K $35/$45 day of race, Fun Run $15. Chattahoochee Nature Center, 9135 Willeo Road, Roswell. 770-992-2055.

This flat and fast course travels along the banks of the Chattahoochee River with all proceeds going to support water conservation education.

Alpharetta Music Match Concert

Caption Listen to music from Few Miles South, a country and roots group performing in Alpharetta this weekend. Credit: From westernedgecellars.com Credit: From westernedgecellars.com Caption Listen to music from Few Miles South, a country and roots group performing in Alpharetta this weekend. Credit: From westernedgecellars.com Credit: From westernedgecellars.com

7 p.m. Saturday, March 19. Free. Minnie Olivia Pizza, 10 Roswell St., Alpharetta. 678-691-0051.

Listen to music from Few Miles South, a female-fronted country and roots group that’s been dubbed “the country Pretenders.”

‘A Higher Place in Heaven’

8 p.m. Friday, March 18 and Saturday, March 19 and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 20. $20-$25. Act1 Theatre, 180 Academy St., Alpharetta. 770-663-8989.

Set in 1925, this prequel to “Second Samuel” speaks to divisions we all still struggle with today as well as the love and grace that can bring people together.

Gwinnett

Sugarloaf Mills Carnival

Caption Enjoy rides like the seven-story Dream Wheel at the Sugarloaf Mills Carnival this weekend. Credit: From dreamlandamusements.com Credit: From dreamlandamusements.com Caption Enjoy rides like the seven-story Dream Wheel at the Sugarloaf Mills Carnival this weekend. Credit: From dreamlandamusements.com Credit: From dreamlandamusements.com

5 p.m.-10 p.m. Thursday, March 17, 5 p.m.-11 p.m. Friday, March 18, noon-11 p.m. Saturday, March 19 and noon-10 p.m. Sunday, March 20, continuing through March 27. Free admission and parking, with ride tickets $1.50 and unlimited ride wristbands $35. Sugarloaf Mills, 5900 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville.

Enjoy carnival rides, games and food at the Sugarloaf Mills Carnival.

UniverSoul Circus

7 p.m. Thursday, March 17 and Friday, March 18, noon, 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 19, 12:30 p.m, 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m Sunday, March 20, with additional dates. $27.50 and up. Gwinnett Place Mall, 2100 Pleasant Hill Road, Duluth.

Watch a single-ring circus with talented performers from at least 24 countries around the world. Masks are required for age five and up.

Suwanee American Craft Beer Fest

1 p.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, March 19. $60–$65. Suwanee Town Center Park, 330 Town Center Ave., Suwanee.

If you’re 21 or older, try your choice of over 350 craft beers and enjoy live music from Journey tribute band Departure, festival games, vendors and more.