5K runs, St. Patrick’s Day fun and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend

Looking for something fun to do this weekend in metro Atlanta? Several 5K runs are on the calendar, and you can also get active with a bike ride in Dunwoody. Or gather up the kids and treat them to a trip to the carnival or a circus.
Check out the following 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend:
Intown Atlanta
Credit: From midtownatl.com
Credit: From midtownatl.com
4 p.m.-7 p.m. Thursday, March 17. The Plaza, Colony Square Midtown, 1197 Peachtree St., Atlanta. 404-879-2250.
Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with festive swag, music from a live DJ, drinks and photo ops. Artists from the Atlanta Artists Center will be joining the festivities for some plein air painting.
8 p.m. Saturday, March 19. $49.50 and up. Fox Theatre, 660 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-881-2100.
The Allstar Legends of Hip Hop features artists Juvenile, Mystikal, Scarface, 8 Ball & MJG, Twista and Trick Daddy.
Thursday, March 17 and Friday, March 18. $16.50 per person, free for ages 5 and under. High Museum of Art, 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-733-4400.
This is your last chance to see the Obama Portraits Tour, which brought the National Portrait Gallery’s official portraits of President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama to Atlanta.
Cobb
Smyrna St. Paddy’s Day Festival
5 p.m. Thursday, March 17 and Friday, March 18, and 11 a.m. Saturday, March 19. $7 in advance, $10 at the door. Atkins Park Tavern, 2840 Atlanta Road, Smyrna.
Join in the fun at the 18th Annual Smyrna St. Paddy’s Day Festival as the town fountain in dyed green and music, kids’ games and other fun gets underway.
Credit: Gabrielle Noel
Credit: Gabrielle Noel
10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, March 18, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, March 19 and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, March 20. One day admission $8 adults online, $10 adults at the box office, free for seniors 65 and up with ID at box office and kids 12 and under. $10 parking. Cobb Galleria Centre, 2 Galleria Parkway, Atlanta. 770-789-5324.
Get inspired by the spring Atlanta Home Show with exhibits, speakers, vendors and more.
10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 19. Free. Marietta History Center, 1 Depot St., Marietta.
Bring the kids to the history center to participate in classes, activities and performances dedicated to music.
DeKalb
Credit: From brookhavenga.gov
Credit: From brookhavenga.gov
7:30 a.m. Saturday, March 19. $25 adults, $20 kids 13 and under. Blackburn Park, 3493 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Brookhaven.
Walk or run through Blackburn Park in this AJC Peachtree Road Race qualifier that’s a fundraiser for Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.
Callanwolde Spring Concert Series
7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. Friday, March 18. $35 and up. Callanwolde Fine Arts Center, 980 Briarcliff Road NE, Atlanta. 404-872-5338.
Bring a lawn chair and blanket and enjoy music from Robin Latimore, who is influenced by artists including The Clark Sisters and Jennifer Holiday.
3:45 p.m. Sunday, March 20. Free. Village Burger Dunwoody, 1426 Dunwoody Village Parkway, Dunwoody.
Join Bike Walk Dunwoody for a casual ride on a 4.5-mile loop around Dunwoody and some socializing afterward. Helmets are required.
North Fulton
10th Annual Water Drop Dash 5K
7 a.m.-10 a.m. Saturday, March 19. 5K $35/$45 day of race, Fun Run $15. Chattahoochee Nature Center, 9135 Willeo Road, Roswell. 770-992-2055.
This flat and fast course travels along the banks of the Chattahoochee River with all proceeds going to support water conservation education.
Alpharetta Music Match Concert
Credit: From westernedgecellars.com
Credit: From westernedgecellars.com
7 p.m. Saturday, March 19. Free. Minnie Olivia Pizza, 10 Roswell St., Alpharetta. 678-691-0051.
Listen to music from Few Miles South, a female-fronted country and roots group that’s been dubbed “the country Pretenders.”
8 p.m. Friday, March 18 and Saturday, March 19 and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 20. $20-$25. Act1 Theatre, 180 Academy St., Alpharetta. 770-663-8989.
Set in 1925, this prequel to “Second Samuel” speaks to divisions we all still struggle with today as well as the love and grace that can bring people together.
Gwinnett
Credit: From dreamlandamusements.com
Credit: From dreamlandamusements.com
5 p.m.-10 p.m. Thursday, March 17, 5 p.m.-11 p.m. Friday, March 18, noon-11 p.m. Saturday, March 19 and noon-10 p.m. Sunday, March 20, continuing through March 27. Free admission and parking, with ride tickets $1.50 and unlimited ride wristbands $35. Sugarloaf Mills, 5900 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville.
Enjoy carnival rides, games and food at the Sugarloaf Mills Carnival.
7 p.m. Thursday, March 17 and Friday, March 18, noon, 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 19, 12:30 p.m, 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m Sunday, March 20, with additional dates. $27.50 and up. Gwinnett Place Mall, 2100 Pleasant Hill Road, Duluth.
Watch a single-ring circus with talented performers from at least 24 countries around the world. Masks are required for age five and up.
Suwanee American Craft Beer Fest
1 p.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, March 19. $60–$65. Suwanee Town Center Park, 330 Town Center Ave., Suwanee.
If you’re 21 or older, try your choice of over 350 craft beers and enjoy live music from Journey tribute band Departure, festival games, vendors and more.
About the Author