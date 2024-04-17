5 Earth Day events around metro Atlanta

On April 22, 1970, millions of Americans took to the streets to protest the deteriorating state of our environment. Since then, people worldwide have joined the fight for regulations to protect our resources.

According to the Earth Day website, the annual celebration is the largest civic event in the world.

The importance of Earth Day went beyond community bonding, however. It was a great start to helping stop air pollution, deforestation, climate change and water shortages.

“Earth Day is the first holy day which transcends all national borders, yet preserves all geographical integrities, spans mountains and oceans and time belts,” anthropologist Margaret Mead, who served as the 1978 chairwoman of Earth Day, said. It’s “devoted to the preservation of the harmony in nature and yet draws upon the triumphs of technology, the measurement of time, and instantaneous communication through space.”

If you want to participate this year, here are five events the entire family can enjoy.

Planet Party

The Avenue Peachtree City is hosting a Planet Party 1-3 p.m. Saturday, April 20.

It’s free to the public and will have plenty of activities including:

Secure computer and electronic recycling

Ted’s Montana Grill giveaways

Arbor Day Foundation sustainability giveaway

Earth Day coloring tables for kids

Cornhole to play with family and friends

Air-purifying plant giveaway, while supplies last

For more information, visit the event link here.

Art in the Park

Hosted by Hearts to Hands ATL the event will be 2-5 p.m. Sunday, April 21 at Coan Park on Woodbine Avenue.

Attendees can enjoy:

Art activities, including painting and drawing

Outdoor yoga

Giveaways and more.

Tickets range from $5 to $55 per person; more information can be found on the Eventbrite page.

Kendall Rae’s Earth Day Parade

Kendall Rae’s Earth Day Parade and Learning Fair will kick off 9 a.m. Saturday, April 20, and it’s free.

This year the theme is “Plastic vs. Everyone,” which will spotlight the issue of plastic pollution in a fun and educational way through:

vendors and activities

sustainable fashion show

the parade

The event will also feature a DJ and a kids’ zone, including a reading corner. For more information, visit the event website here.

Ponce City Market

Ponce City Market is hosting a two day event 11 a.m.-5 p.m. April 20-21.

Saturday: “Back to Nature”

Hosted by Georgia Forestry Foundation, participants can engage with various environmental nonprofits. Meet representatives from and learn about Zoo Atlanta, Trees Atlanta, Georgia Aquarium, Chattahoochee Nature Center and more.

Sunday: “Healthy People, Healthy Planet”

Sunday’s “Healthy People, Healthy Planet” brings a mix of vendors dedicated to sustainable living. You can explore organic foods and eco-friendly fitness gear from Vertical Activewear, and learn more about sustainable waste management with Compost Now.

For more information, visit the event’s website.

Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful

Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful is partnering with Gwinnett County Solid Waste for an Earth Day recycling event 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 27, at Coolray Field, 2500 Buford Drive, Lawrenceville 30043.

Here are the items to be collected:

Paper shredding is limited to five copier paper boxes.

Electronics: $35 cash fee per projection or console TV

$15 cash fee per computer monitor or TV

$5 cash fee per printer

Tires without rims have a limit of eight; no dealer tires.

Latex and oil-based paints are limited to 10 gallons per vehicle, and cans must contain 25% wet paint or more.

Clothing and sneakers

If you have old medication, it will be collected at the Gwinnett police table in the exhibit area. For more information, visit the event website.