2020 Gift Guide: Gifts that are locally made

Bombchel Gifted Necklace. Atlanta-native Archel Bernard founded this company, which trains and hires disadvantaged women in Liberia to become seamstresses. Bernard recently opened her first retail shop in the U.S. at Ponce City Market. This statement ankara necklace, made by a Liberian jewelry designer, features a braided band, cloth-covered hoops and a black ribbon tie for closure. The shop — located on the second floor of the Central Food Hall at Ponce City Market, 675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta — only employs refugees living in Atlanta. $50, shopbomchel.com.

Bombchel Gifted Necklace, $50. Credit: James K. Holder II Credit: James K. Holder II

Utility Objects, Dimple Tumbler. This hand-thrown tumbler made by Aleisha Ellis at her Atlanta studio is contoured for comfort and is food, dishwasher and microwave safe (though hand-washing is recommended). Available for purchase online or store pickup at 680 Murphy Ave. SW, Suite 2031, Atlanta. $30, utility-objects.com

Utility Objects, Dimple Tumbler, $30. Credit: handout Credit: handout

Savi Provisions Relax Basket. A relaxing treat from a favorite local market, the Relax Basket is the perfect way to give the gift of peace and calm. The basket features Butter Cookies, Mini Four Fruits Jam, Tortuga Rum Cake, Iced Tea Candy, Citrus Green Tea Candy, Fruit Jellies, High Select Teas, California Pistachios, Key Lime Tea Cookies, Asiago Cheese Strays, Peach or Strawberry Lemonade Mix, Artisan Honey Straws, Stick Green Tea Mixes, one Gin & Titonic Ice Cube Tray and optional CBD oil. $74.99, savigifts.com.

Savi Provisions Relax Basket, $74.99. Credit: handout Credit: handout

Varuni Napoli Pizza Kit. Bring home a taste of the Atlanta-based Neapolitan pizzeria with the gift of a holiday pizza kit. The Varuni Napoli pizza kit makes four Margherita pies and includes Vaurni’s San Marzano tomatoes. For information, call 404-709-2690. $70, varuni.us.

Varuni Napoli Pizza Kit, $70. Credit: handout Credit: handout

Modern Mystic Spell Casting Kit. Give the gift of better days to mystical friends with this Spell Casting Kit from the founders of Modern Mystic Shop. Kelley and Brandon Knight bring mysticism into the mainstream with rituals for finding wealth, love, healing and more. The kit helps users apply ancient spiritual knowledge to modern-day concerns. Kelly is a renowned tarot reader who uses the same rituals to help her live her best life. The kit includes a black and gold keepsake box with a magnetic closure, an illustrated guidebook explaining the essentials of ritual work,11 candles, three sandalwood incense cones and cedarwood oil. $35, modernmysticshop.com.

Modern Mystic Spell Casting Kit, $35. Credit: handout Credit: handout

Abbey Glass, Diane Wrap Dress. This classic dress from Atlanta designer Abbey Glass is perfect for the holiday season. The relaxed-fit dress in satin with jade and olive zebra print features subtly puffed sleeves gathered at the wrist. Glass studied fashion at Central Saint Martin’s and Rhode Island School of Design before returning to Atlanta to launch her namesake brand and boutique. Her inspiration is a modern, sophisticated take on romantic Southern style. $315, abbey-glass.com.

Abbey Glass, Diane Wrap Dress, $315. Credit: Courtesy of Abbey Glass Credit: Courtesy of Abbey Glass

Intertwined Candles. Handmade in Clarkston by refugee women, Intertwined Candles are made with repurposed bottles and 12 ounces of all-natural soy wax. Each candle has a lead-free wick and a burn time of 60 to 70 hours. Choose from different fragrances including Eden, Mahogany, Bloom and Harvest. Purchase online or at SustainAble Home Goods and Accessories. Ponce City Market, 675 Ponce De Leon Ave. Suite N211B, Atlanta. $24, intertwinedcandles.com.

Intertwined Candles, $24. Credit: handout Credit: handout

Abetterbuzz Brand Goods, Four Ohhh Four T-shirt. The Atlanta area code gets a remix on this cotton/poly blend T-shirt by Buzz Busbee. Designed and printed in the U.S.A., the brand mission of Abetterbuzz is to “create a culture driven by rural and urban adventure.” Order online or shop in-store at the Beehive, 1250 Caroline St. NE Suite, C120, Atlanta. $28, beehiveatl.com.