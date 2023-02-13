10 ideas for keeping kids engaged during their winter break

Credit: Courtesy of Sloomoo Institute Credit: Courtesy of Sloomoo Institute

Get slimed. Children will appreciate all day sensory play at Sloomoo Institute, a recently opened interactive space for kids that features colorful, deliciously-scented tactile compounds, or simply, slime. Kids can touch, pull and tag slime; rock, roll and bounce around in cushiony areas; and make slime shots (think slingshots with slime). Admission includes an 8-ounce custom slime created by each guest from the DIY slime bar. For an enhanced experience, opt for the admission with protective ponchos to have slime “rain” down on you and your kiddos. Admission is timed, so guests can select a slot that works best for their schedule. Prices vary. 3637 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 770-370-8875, sloomooinstitute.com.

Credit: Courtesy of Children’s Museum of Atlanta Credit: Courtesy of Children’s Museum of Atlanta

Special programs. Throughout February, which is Black History Month, visitors to the Children’s Museum Atlanta kids can partake in hands-on activities to learn about Black inventors, engineers, astronomers and artists including Alexander Miles, inventor of automatic opening and closing elevator doors, and Alma Thomas, the first African American woman to have a solo exhibition at the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York. The littles can also head to the Art Studio to create their own beautiful works of art. At the Science Bar, kids will celebrate Walter McAfee, an astronomer who contributed to lunar radio wave experiments. Advanced tickets required and offered as morning or afternoon sessions. Admission includes the special Black History Month programs as well as full access to the museum. Free for children 11 months and younger; all others, $17.95. 275 Centennial Olympic Park Drive NW, Atlanta. 404-659-5437, childrensmuseumatlanta.org.

Bike trails: Grab your bikes from the garage and ride out as a family. East Cobb Park has paved pathways, perfect for young bikers as well as parents who want to walk or jog next to their children. 3322 Roswell Road, Marietta. 770-591-3160, eastcobbpark.org. For a day trip, explore Georgia State Parks which has almost 20 parks throughout the state including Red Top Mountain State Park, just 40 minutes outside of Atlanta. gastateparks.org.

Family trip. Turn winter break into a great getaway where everyone can have fun (and parents can work) during a trip to Sweetwater Creek State Park, home to yurts, a large, elevated tent that was once used by nomadic Central Asians as their home. Today’s version, modernized with amenities such as beds, ceiling fans, windows, an accordion lattice wall, a door and electricity for much needed WiFi, accommodates up to six people and is stationed on its own wooden platform with deck chairs so visitors can hang out and be one with nature or kids can have space to run and play. Note: Bathrooms are shared. $100 per night. 1750 Mt. Vernon Road, Lithia Springs. 770-732-5871, gastateparks.org/SweetwaterCreek.

Credit: Courtesy of Pok Pok Credit: Courtesy of Pok Pok

Cultural app. Kids ages 2-6 can build essential imaginative and cognitive skills, design characters representative of people, genders, family constructs and more with Pok Pok, an app-based learn-and-play program. Digital playrooms feature an abundance of toys and shapes for activities including island adventures; shops like a bakery, bistro and pet store; a sequencer that helps to teach children about music and patterns while simultaneously making fun beats; and lots of blocks. Pok Pok is currently available at the App Store for iPad and iPhone and offers a free seven-day trial. playpokpok.com.

Credit: Courtesy of Visit Marietta Credit: Courtesy of Visit Marietta

Get fired up. Learn about the history of the Marietta Fire Department during a trip to the Fire Museum which is home to a collection of antique tools, gear and equipment such as pumpers, fire trucks, fire helmets and bells. For groups of 10 or more (invite friends, classmates and family), call ahead to schedule a tour; self-guided sessions do not require reservations and the museum can be explored during operating hours. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. 112 Haynes St., Marietta. 770-794-5466, mariettaga.gov/189/Fire-Museum.

What’s cooking? Take a pause from digital devices and homework to make yummy cake pops. Using a one-time use kit from Baketivity, these easy to make treats are prepared by adding all the pre-measured ingredients in a bowl, mixing, popping in the oven and decorating after cooling. The kit, which makes 10-12 cake pops, also features an activity book. Adult supervision required. $29.99-$36.95. baketivity.com.

Credit: Adam K Thompson Credit: Adam K Thompson

Walk in the dark. Plan a family adventure and take an after-hours walk to discover what animals do in the dark at Zoo Atlanta. Guests will tour the zoo and search for nocturnal animals using night-vision technology. This is a great activity for children 6 and older who love animals, have a passion for zoology or love science. Tickets are $25; free for ages 3 and youner. 6:30-9 p.m. Feb. 24. 800 Cherokee Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-624-5600, zooatlanta.org.