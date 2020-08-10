VOTE: What is the best food truck in metro Atlanta?

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is committed to continuing our normal features, where appropriate, during the coronavirus outbreak. For full coverage of the outbreak in Atlanta, please check our Coronavirus News Section. We have decided to continue Best of Atlanta voting for the time being, despite social distancing. We encourage our readers to support local businesses after the authorities loosen the social distancing rules — along with supporting those businesses that offer delivery or pickup during the outbreak.
Atlanta’s food trucks offer everything from burgers to lobster and from Mexican soul food to Lebanese barbecue.
Although the wheels on the trucks aren’t going round and round as much as they used to, food trucks are still rolling around metro Atlanta during the coronavirus pandemic. Many of them are available only for catering right now, but you can still find some at the Atlanta Food Truck Park & Market on weekends.
This week’s Best of Atlanta poll wants to know who serves your favorite food on four wheels. We ask: What is the best food truck in metro Atlanta?
Here are your choices:
Don’t see your favorite on our list? Submit a write-in nominee by emailing your pick to nancy.clanton@ajc.com by 6 p.m. Wednesday, August 12. If enough people suggest your favorite, we’ll add it to our poll.
The winner will be announced August 17.