VOTE: Who has the best trivia night in metro Atlanta?

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is committed to continuing our normal features, where appropriate, during the coronavirus outbreak. For full coverage of the outbreak in Atlanta, please check our Coronavirus News Section. We have decided to continue Best of Atlanta voting for the time being, despite social distancing. We encourage our readers to support local businesses after the authorities loosen the social distancing rules — along with supporting those businesses that offer delivery or pickup during the outbreak.
What is a group of turkeys called?
What is the largest fish in the ocean?
In which country would you find eight of the world’s 10 highest mountains?
If you know the answers to these questions, trivia might be your calling.
Before the coronavirus pandemic, you could find a trivia competition any night of the week. When you feel comfortable being inside with a few teams pitting your brains against one another, where will you go?
This week’s Best of Atlanta poll wants to know: Who has the best trivia night in metro Atlanta? Here are your choices:
It’s impossible to include — or even know about — every place in the area, so if you don’t see your favorite, submit a write-in nominee by emailing your pick to nancy.clanton@ajc.com by 6 p.m. Wednesday, September 30. If enough people suggest your favorite, we’ll add it to our poll.
The winner will be announced October 5.
The answers are: a rafter; whale shark; Nepal.