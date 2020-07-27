Breaking News

WATCH LIVE: Procession for John Lewis underway to U.S. Capitol

X

VOTE: Who has the best rooftop bar in metro Atlanta? | Best of Atlanta

In recent years, more murals have been popping up across Atlanta. Now, one mural brings public art to new heights. The rooftop of Peachtree Center in downtown Atlanta is now adorned with a mind-bending mural.

My Atlanta | 1 hour ago
By Nancy Clanton, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Sipping your favorite beverage while enjoying city views is a great way to spend an evening

They have all the food and drinks of a restaurant or bar, plus amazing views of the city. They are rooftop bars.

Carole King and Gerry Goffin were onto something when they wrote that classic song, “Up On the Roof.”

ExploreWINNER: This is metro Atlanta's best late night spot

There are few experiences better than enjoying a glass of wine and the skyline with a date, or getting friends together for a birthday celebration atop your neighborhood pub. Atlanta has some great rooftop bars where you can do either of those.

Explore8 Atlanta-area rooftops to enjoy outdoor drinks and dining

The coronavirus pandemic has limited attendance at some places, and others are temporarily closed, but you’ll be able to visit again.

This week’s Best of Atlanta poll wants to know: Who has the best rooftop bar in metro Atlanta?

Here are the choices:

If your favorite spot isn’t on our list, you can submit a write-in nominee by emailing your pick to nancy.clanton@coxinc.com by 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The winner will be announced Monday, August 3.

ExploreWINNER: Best happy hour in metro Atlanta

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.