VOTE: Which is the best food chain that started in metro Atlanta?

Atlanta is one of the top 20 foodie cities in the United States, and for good reason. You can find any kind of food you could crave.
Atlanta is also responsible for spreading the food love. Did you know 14 of your favorite food chains started right here in metro Atlanta? We know you love them all, but what if you could choose only one?
This week’s Best of Atlanta poll wants to know: Which is the best food chain that started in metro Atlanta?
Here are you choices:
Don’t see your favorite on our list? Submit a write-in nominee by emailing your pick to nancy.clanton@ajc.com by 6 p.m. Wednesday, September 2. If enough people suggest your favorite, we’ll add it to our poll.
The winner will be announced September 7.