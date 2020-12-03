Sweet gig: How to get paid $5K for baking cookies this holiday

Reynolds Kitchens, the makers of kitchen must-haves like Reynolds Wrap and Reynolds Kitchens Parchment Paper with SmartGrid, has put a call out for all bakers with a special place in their hearts for cookies. The company will select one cookie king or queen to get paid to bake —and eat— cookies.

“The holidays may be filled with some uncertainty this year, but baking cookies always brings joy,” Lisa Smith, senior vice president of marketing, Reynolds Brands, said in a statement. “We’re looking for a fun-loving baker to help us end this challenging year on a sweet note with a creative cookie countdown.”