Sweet gig: How to get paid $5K for baking cookies this holiday

Yet another holiday-friendly gig has arrived and the requirements are limited: Have a sweet tooth and a knack for baking.
Reynolds Kitchens, the makers of kitchen must-haves like Reynolds Wrap and Reynolds Kitchens Parchment Paper with SmartGrid, has put a call out for all bakers with a special place in their hearts for cookies. The company will select one cookie king or queen to get paid to bake —and eat— cookies.
“The holidays may be filled with some uncertainty this year, but baking cookies always brings joy,” Lisa Smith, senior vice president of marketing, Reynolds Brands, said in a statement. “We’re looking for a fun-loving baker to help us end this challenging year on a sweet note with a creative cookie countdown.”
Reynolds Kitchens will pay the baker $5,000 to be the Reynolds Kitchens Cookie Connoisseur, tapping the cookie creative for five unique recipes, one of which will be featured on the brand’s 21 day Cookie Countdown to 2021. Those interested have just a few days to create the cookie recipe and submit it to Reynolds Kitchens.
“Do you have a proven ability to multitask in the kitchen by baking AND eating cookies at the same time? Do you work well with sugar? Are you known for sharing delicious, and sometimes shocking, cookie creations with your family and friends? If so, you just might have what it takes,” reads the announcement about the cookie gig.
Cookie masters have from now until Dec. 8 to apply and submit their own original cookie recipe, which should included an unusual ingredient. The recipe should be submitted to careers@ReynoldsSweetGig.com.
Each submission must include:
- Age and city, state, and zip code (Must be 18+ and live in the U.S.)
- Photo of the cookie
- The cookie recipe with bulleted list of ingredients
- Explanation of why you deserve the job in 250 words or less
Cookie Connoisseur candidates will be evaluated based on the creativity, originality, and uniqueness of the recipe. The chosen Cookie Connoisseur will be charged with creating four more cookie recipes that highlight their baking prowess. For applicants that don’t get the job, there still might be a treat in it for you. Reynolds Kitchens will send complimentary cookie kits to 100 randomly-chosen applicants.
For more information about being Reynolds Kitchen’s Cookie Connoisseur, please visit ReynoldsKitchens.com/CookieCountdown.