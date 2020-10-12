VOTE: What is the best restaurant for takeout during the pandemic?

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is committed to continuing our normal features, where appropriate, during the coronavirus outbreak. For full coverage of the outbreak in Atlanta, please check our Coronavirus News Section. We have decided to continue Best of Atlanta voting for the time being, despite social distancing. We encourage our readers to support local businesses after the authorities loosen the social distancing rules — along with supporting those businesses that offer delivery or pickup during the outbreak.
When the coronavirus pandemic first hit and restaurants had to close for everyone’s safety, the AJC’s dining team switched gears to continue to provide you with the latest information.
On March 24 they began their Atlanta Orders In restaurant takeout series. Six months and nearly 150 takeouts later, the dining team has compiled their favorite spots from which to order. Best of Atlanta is pulling from this list for this week’s poll. We want to know: What is the best Atlanta restaurant for takeout during the pandemic?
Here are you choices:
It’s impossible to include — or even know about — every place in the area, so if you don’t see your favorite, submit a write-in nominee by emailing your pick to nancy.clanton@ajc.com by 6 p.m. Wednesday, October 14. If enough people suggest your favorite, we’ll add it to our poll.
The winner will be announced October 19.