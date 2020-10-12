VOTE: What is the best restaurant for takeout during the pandemic?

When the coronavirus pandemic first hit and restaurants had to close for everyone’s safety, the AJC’s dining team switched gears to continue to provide you with the latest information.

On March 24 they began their Atlanta Orders In restaurant takeout series. Six months and nearly 150 takeouts later, the dining team has compiled their favorite spots from which to order. Best of Atlanta is pulling from this list for this week’s poll. We want to know: What is the best Atlanta restaurant for takeout during the pandemic?