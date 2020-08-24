VOTE: What is metro Atlanta’s best suburb?

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is committed to continuing our normal features, where appropriate, during the coronavirus outbreak. For full coverage of the outbreak in Atlanta, please check our Coronavirus News Section. We have decided to continue Best of Atlanta voting for the time being, despite social distancing. We encourage our readers to support local businesses after the authorities loosen the social distancing rules — along with supporting those businesses that offer delivery or pickup during the outbreak.
Many people are probably realizing about now they hit the jackpot when they chose which suburb in which to live. During the pandemic, it’s been important to stay home, and where you live has determined how many parks you can explore and from where you can order dinner.
But which suburb is the best? That’s what this week’s Best of Atlanta poll wants you to determine.
Don’t see your favorite on our list? Submit a write-in nominee by emailing your pick to nancy.clanton@ajc.com by 6 p.m. Wednesday, August 26. If enough people suggest your favorite, we’ll add it to our poll.
The winner will be announced August 31.
