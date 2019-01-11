Police interview R. Kelly after getting report singer was holding women hostage

Earlier this week, Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx called on anyone with information about alleged abuse by Kelly to come forward so her office could investigate. Prosecutors in Fulton County, Ga., are also reportedly investigating some of the allegations that surfaced in the Lifetime series.

Officers went to the apartment and interviewed Kelly and the two women independently.

"The women stated that they were not being held against their will and they were in good health and spirits," said Guglielmi, who said Kelly invited officers into the apartment. "Nothing looked out of place in the apartment and the call was closed as unfounded."

» RELATED: R. Kelly responds to docuseries through lawyer, denies allegations of sexual abuse

R. Kelly's attorney, Steve Greenberg, has denied the allegations made against Kelly in the Lifetime series and said he hoped Friday's visit by police would end the scrutiny of his client.

"We have said all along, there is nothing to hide, he is doing nothing wrong," Greenberg wrote to USA TODAY in an email. "The police were professional. They visited with the two young ladies, were satisfied. The women were happy, healthy, and there because they wanted to be. Hopefully this puts the ridiculous thought that he has some secret sex slaves secreted away to rest."

Earlier this week, Kelly's birthday celebration at a Chicago nightclub was interrupted by police. Police said that officers were called to the area of the nightclub Thursday over reports of a "person wanted" by law enforcement.

People and CNN reported that officers "made contact" with Kelly and determined there was no warrant out for his arrest after running the singer's information through their system.

» RELATED: Report: R. Kelly being investigated by Fulton DA after docuseries abuse allegations

Kelly was acquitted of child pornography charges in 2008, but has been shadowed by allegations of sexual misconduct for years.

Separately, a Cook County Circuit Court Judge on Friday ordered that Kelly allow city officials inspect his Chicago recording studio next week. The city is following up on complaints that people were living in the industrial space in violation of city building codes.

MORE AJC COVERAGE ON R. KELLY:

‘I’m just disgusted’: Twitter weighs in on night 1 of Lifetime’s R. Kelly docuseries

Here's what Twitter thought of night 2 of Lifetime R. Kelly

Final night of R. Kelly docuseries makes singer trend on Twitter again