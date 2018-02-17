The 5 best Chadwick Boseman movies to binge-watch in honor of ‘Black Panther’

Boseman made his debut as the African superhero in 2016's "Civil War," a team-up film that saw many of the heroes from other Marvel movies fighting against each other, either on Team Iron Man or Team Captain America (Boseman's T'Challa/Black Panther fought on the side of Iron Man). It's a good introduction to a fantastic character, and it's only a glimpse of the great things he does in "Black Panther."

If you like a biopic: "42"

Boseman appeared on television and in supporting parts in films before “42,” but the Jackie Robinson biopic catapulted the young actor to stardom. Boseman plays the legendary baseball player through the beginning and height of his career. The film also stars Harrison Ford as baseball executive Branch Rickey.

If you like a more musical biopic: "Get on Up"

Is James Brown more your style than Jackie Robinson? Don't worry, Boseman got his funk on in this biopic directed by Tate Taylor ("The Help"). The film itself didn't quite live up to the luster of Brown's epic career, but Boseman's dedication to the part was something to behold.

If you prefer a legal biopic: "Marshall"

We weren't kidding about Boseman in biopics. In his most recent real-life story, he plays future Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall. The film zeroes in on one of Marshall's early cases as a lawyer for the NAACP, long before he reached the court.

If you also like Kevin Costner: "Draft Day"

This slightly underrated football drama about a team manager (Costner) who doesn't know what to do when his team draws the No. 1 draft pick is fun for fans who love digging into the internal politics of the football world. Boseman has a supporting role as a linebacker in contention for the draft.

