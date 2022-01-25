World Series trophy tour gives fans a chance to pose with history

“We felt the tremendous support of Braves Country throughout the season and particularly in the postseason, and we are taking this championship on the road to fans across the Southeast so that they can share in the joy and celebration of this historic victory,” said Derek Schiller, President and CEO of the Braves.

The tour plans to make stops in Cairo, the birthplace of Jackie Robinson, and Mobile, Ala., where Hank Aaron was born.

The full tour schedule is being developed and additional details will be available later.