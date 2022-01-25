World Series trophy tour gives fans a chance to pose with history

The Braves plan to take the 2021 World Series trophy on a southern tour next month, with 151 stops in six states, the club announced Tuesday.
Along the way, fans will be able to take photos with the trophy.
The tour commemorates 151 years of Braves baseball after its World Series victory over the Astros in November. The trophy will take center stage in locations across Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, Mississippi, South Carolina, and North Carolina, according to a statement from the Braves.
Some places to see the World Series trophy
• Gresham Park Baseball Complex in DeKalb County for the Morehouse baseball season opener against Tuskegee on Feb. 20.
• Cherokee, N.C., with the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians for an event with local high school baseball and softball teams March 12.
• Braves Country Battles Championship Tournament in Alpharetta on July 9.
• Gwinnett Stripers, Mississippi Braves, Rome Braves and Augusta GreenJackets
The tour begins from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 15 at Colony Square, where music and entertainment also is planned, along with reflections on the 2021 season.
Credit: David J. Phillip
Credit: David J. Phillip
“We felt the tremendous support of Braves Country throughout the season and particularly in the postseason, and we are taking this championship on the road to fans across the Southeast so that they can share in the joy and celebration of this historic victory,” said Derek Schiller, President and CEO of the Braves.
The tour plans to make stops in Cairo, the birthplace of Jackie Robinson, and Mobile, Ala., where Hank Aaron was born.
The full tour schedule is being developed and additional details will be available later.
