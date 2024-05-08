Watch: With added experience, Atlanta Dream look to make statement in 2024

With three returning All-Stars and having bolstered the roster with added experience in free agency, the Atlanta Dream enter 2024 with lofty expectations.

After a first-round exit vs. Dallas last season, the Dream aim for a Top 4 finish this time around – that would ensure homecourt advantage in the playoffs (last year, Atlanta finished as a fifth seed). Excitement surrounding women’s basketball is high, and Atlanta recently became the second team in WNBA history to sell out its season ticket allotment.

“In this group, I see a lot of great potential,” Tina Charles, fourth all-time in WNBA scoring and new Dream addition, said Monday at media day. “I think we’re going to exceed a lot of people’s expectations. I think we will be a point of emphasis in conversations as the season goes on.”