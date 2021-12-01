Will the Braves re-sign Freddie Freeman?.The clock is ticking on Freddie Freeman.Freeman is among the free agents that remain unsigned by the Braves as an MLB lockout looms before a late Wednesday deadline.If Freeman and the Braves don’t reach an agreement before the lockout, they won’t be able to reopen negotiations until there’s a new labor deal.The Braves have roughly $120 million committed to their 2022 payroll. .It’s hard to imagine Freeman playing elsewhere.And Braves fans are clamoring for Freeman to be back on the roster.The Braves would have a pretty good team without Freeman because of their core of young players. .But the bigger impact of Freeman's potential departure would be that the Braves aren’t World Series contenders without him. .The Braves likely wouldn’t find a comparable player to replace him unless they spent about what it costs to keep him, which wouldn’t make sense.This makes Freeman a priority free agent for the Braves.If he’s traded, the Braves would need to acquire at least two starting-quality outfielders to have a group as good as the end of 2021. Doing that while re-signing Freeman will mean significantly increasing the payroll.The Braves have roughly $120 million committed to their 2022 payroll. Re-signing Freeman would add about $30 million to the tally.