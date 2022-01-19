Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Which Falcons are set to become free agents in 2022?

caption arrowCaption
These 28 Falcons are set to become free agents in 2022.OL Josh Andrews, (unrestricted free agent).LB Daren Bates, (unrestricted free agent).WR Christian Blake, (restricted free agent).DL Jonathan Bullard, (unrestricted free agent).LB Brandon Copeland, (unrestricted free agent).LB Dorian Etheridge, (unrestricted free agent).WR Russell Gage, (unrestricted free agent).OT Matt Gono, (unrestricted free agent).OL Colby Gossett, (restricted free agent).TE Jaeden Graham, (restricted free agent).S Duron Harmon, (unrestricted free agent).S Erik Harris, (unrestricted free agent).Long Snapper Josh Harris, (unrestricted free agent).TE Hayden Hurst, (unrestricted free agent).K Younghoe Koo, (unrestricted free agent).QB AJ McCarron, (unrestricted free agent).OLB Steven Means, (unrestricted free agent).CB Fabian Moreau, (unrestricted free agent).P Thomas Morstead, (unrestricted free agent).CB Isaiah Oliver, (unrestricted free agent).LB Foye Oluokun, (unrestricted free agent).RB Cordarrelle Patterson, (unrestricted free agent).QB Josh Rosen, (restricted free agent).WR Tajae Sharpe, (unrestricted free agent).TE Lee Smith, (unrestricted free agent).OL Jason Spriggs, (unrestricted free agent).WR Olamide Zaccheaus, (restricted free agent)

© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top