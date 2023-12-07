What they said: USSF’s new home to be in Fayette County

Here is some of what was said about the U.S. Soccer Federation selecting a site near Trilith Studios in Fayette County to be its new home. The site is more than 200 acres and will feature 12 fields and 200,000 square feet of training and office space.
“With major tournaments coming to our shores, the investments by our professional leagues, and growth of our membership, this is a once-in-a-generation moment for soccer in the United States. Fayetteville and the broader Atlanta region come not only with a passion for soccer but also with a distinctive vibrancy that make it perfectly suited to connect with and inspire current and future athletes of all backgrounds, increasing participation in the sport and further growing the game at this critical moment. The state-of-the-art facility will allow players, coaches, referees, and our broader membership across all forms of the sport to come together, and work collaboratively to grow the game.” – JT Batson, an Augusta native who is CEO of the USSF.
“With Arthur Blank’s investment in the sport with Atlanta United, Coca-Cola’s long-standing partnership nationally and internationally, and now the tie to a global entertainment industry here at Trilith, there’s a lot of wonderful energy being generated. This is a rare convergence of sports, technology and entertainment, and it’s the magic that will make the U.S. Soccer Federation’s new National Training Center so special.” – Dan T. Cathy, Trilith founder
These are exciting times for U.S. Soccer and for the city of Atlanta. During my youth soccer days, my sister and I played all over the Atlanta metro area, and to have this training center in Fayette County will be a perfect spot for the future of U.S. Soccer. This is a fantastic area to build in what is already an incredible city for sports and entertainment and the NTC will add a whole new dimension south of Atlanta.” – Emily Sonnett, U.S. women’s national team player and Marietta native
“As an Atlanta native, I’m so excited to see US Soccer continue to make strides in the development of the National Training Center in our city. As an Extended National Team athlete, I look forward to the partnership that will be Fayette County and U.S. Soccer and how this location will allow our national teams to continue to achieve success on the biggest stages.” – Kate Ward, captain of the U.S. women’s deaf national team and Atlanta native
“As someone who grew up in Georgia and has seen the progression of the sport, I am thrilled that U.S. Soccer has chosen to make the Atlanta area it’s home for the future. The National Training Center has the ability to transform how we develop players, coaches and referees in this country, and Atlanta ticks all the boxes.” – Josh Wolff, Austin FC coach and Stone Mountain native
“Having lived and trained in Atlanta the past four years, I’ve witnessed firsthand the passion and commitment to the sport that continues to grow in Atlanta. The National Training Center will help the United States develop into a world-class soccer nation, and I’m excited Atlanta will be the heart of that movement.” – Drew Bremer, U.S. men’s CP team player
“Metro Atlanta is a vibrant and culturally diverse community that Coca-Cola has proudly called home for over a century. Our investment in the National Training Center exemplifies our company’s commitment to building a legacy for future generations and growing the sport.” – Bea Perez, senior vice president and chief communications, sustainability and strategic partnerships officer at The Coca-Cola Company and Chair of Coca-Cola Foundation.
Note: Quotes provided by USSF
