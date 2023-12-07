What they said: USSF’s new home to be in Fayette County

These are exciting times for U.S. Soccer and for the city of Atlanta. During my youth soccer days, my sister and I played all over the Atlanta metro area, and to have this training center in Fayette County will be a perfect spot for the future of U.S. Soccer. This is a fantastic area to build in what is already an incredible city for sports and entertainment and the NTC will add a whole new dimension south of Atlanta.” – Emily Sonnett, U.S. women’s national team player and Marietta native

Explore More AJC coverage of Atlanta United

“As an Atlanta native, I’m so excited to see US Soccer continue to make strides in the development of the National Training Center in our city. As an Extended National Team athlete, I look forward to the partnership that will be Fayette County and U.S. Soccer and how this location will allow our national teams to continue to achieve success on the biggest stages.” – Kate Ward, captain of the U.S. women’s deaf national team and Atlanta native

“As someone who grew up in Georgia and has seen the progression of the sport, I am thrilled that U.S. Soccer has chosen to make the Atlanta area it’s home for the future. The National Training Center has the ability to transform how we develop players, coaches and referees in this country, and Atlanta ticks all the boxes.” – Josh Wolff, Austin FC coach and Stone Mountain native

“Having lived and trained in Atlanta the past four years, I’ve witnessed firsthand the passion and commitment to the sport that continues to grow in Atlanta. The National Training Center will help the United States develop into a world-class soccer nation, and I’m excited Atlanta will be the heart of that movement.” – Drew Bremer, U.S. men’s CP team player

“Metro Atlanta is a vibrant and culturally diverse community that Coca-Cola has proudly called home for over a century. Our investment in the National Training Center exemplifies our company’s commitment to building a legacy for future generations and growing the sport.” – Bea Perez, senior vice president and chief communications, sustainability and strategic partnerships officer at The Coca-Cola Company and Chair of Coca-Cola Foundation.

Note: Quotes provided by USSF

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found

Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C

Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3

If you are listening to us for the first time, please follow us on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcast ... and if you like what you hear, please give us a good rating so we can grow the show. If you have questions about the MLS team, you can email Doug Roberson at droberson@ajc.com, DM him on Twitter @dougrobersonajc or call 404-526-2527.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has a special offer for our podcast listeners. If you subscribe today, you can get three months of unlimited digital access for just 99 cents. That’s all of our sports coverage, politics, breaking news, investigations, food and dining, and so much more on AJC.com. Plus, access to our ePaper and our assortment of newsletters. So, join our community by going to subscribe.ajc.com/podcasts that’s subscribe.ajc.com/podcasts so you always know what’s really going on.