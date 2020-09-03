West Forsyth 42, Mays 6

On the ensuing kickoff, another mistake by the Raiders led to more points for West Forsyth. The Mays returner went sideways, couldn’t outrun the Wolverine cover team to the corner, and was tackled inside the Raider one-yard line. Mays eventually punted from near the back of its end zone, and West Forsyth took over on the Raider’s 24-yard line.

The Wolverines needed just four plays to go up 21-0, when Stover hit junior tight end Oscar Delp with a four-yard lob to the back of the endzone.

The Raider offense showed a little life on its next possession, as senior Devin Miller leaped high over the Wolverine secondary to come down with a 31-yard reception from sophomore quarterback Solomon Evans on third-and-16. But Mays fumbled two plays later, and West took over at the Raiders’ 46-yard line.

Mays’ defense got its first stop of the game on the Wolverine’s ensuing possession, but the punt pinned the Raiders inside their one-yard line. They failed once again to muster any offense, and a fair-catch interference penalty moved the ball to the Mays 14-yard line. Three plays into West’s possession, Fofana scored his second touchdown of the game on a five-yard run to make it 28-0.

On the third play of the Raiders’ next possession Evans’ pass was tipped by senior safety Drew Southern and intercepted by fellow senior safety Dalton Tjong, who returned the ball to the Mays 21. Fontana scored his third touchdown of the half on the fourth play of the ensuing drive, when he took a handoff and started left, cut back to his right and leaped over a Raider defender at the goal line to finish off the five-yard scoring run and give the Wolverines a 35-0 lead at halftime.

Mays 0 0 0 6 6

West Forsyth 14 21 7 0 42

WF – T.J. Jennings 30 pass from Keegan Stover (Alex Wilson kick)

WF – Daba Fofana 30 pass from Stover (Wilson kick)

WF – Oscar Delp 4 pass from Stover (Wilson kick)

WF – Fofana 5 run (Wilson kick)

WF – Fofana 5 run (Wilson kick)

WF – Delp 46 pass from Stover (Wilson kick)

M – Quintavious Johnson 35 run (kick blocked)