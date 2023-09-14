Week 3 college football schedule: How to watch all 75 FBS games

Here are the TV times, networks and livestreaming opportunities for all FBS games Thursday-Saturday. All times are EDT.
Week 3 brings no high-level national matchups, but there are some Power 5 head-to-heads. In 17 of the 75 FBS games, both teams are from Power 5 conferences. The flip side is that 58 games feature a Power 5 school versus a school that isn’t.
All but one of the teams ranked in the Top 25 are playing this week, but no games feature a head-to-head matchup. Overall, 24 games include ranked teams.
Here is the schedule this week for all 10 FBS conferences and the FBS independents:
» Thursday, Sept 14
7:30 p.m., Bethune-Cookman at No. 22 Miami, ACCN
7:30 p.m., Navy at Memphis, ESPN
» Friday, Sept. 15
7 p.m., Army at Texas-San Antonio, ESPN
7 p.m., Virginia at Maryland, FS1
8 p.m., Utah State at Air Force, CBS SN
» Saturday, Sept. 16
ACC
Noon, No. 3 Florida State at Boston College, ABC
Noon, Indiana vs. Louisville (Indianapolis), Big Ten
Noon, Wake Forest at Old Dominion, ESPN2
2 p.m., VMI at N.C. State, The CW Network
3:30 p.m., Minnesota at No. 20 North Carolina, ESPN
3:30 p.m., Northwestern at No. 21 Duke, ACCN
3:30 p.m., Virginia Tech at Rutgers, Big Ten
7:30 p.m., Georgia Tech at No. 17 Ole Miss, SECN
7:30 p.m., Pittsburgh at West Virginia, ABC
7:30 p.m., Syracuse at Purdue, NBC
American Athletic
2 p.m., Norfolk State at Temple, ESPN-Plus
3:30 p.m., No. 10 Alabama at South Florida, ABC
3:30 p.m., East Carolina at Appalachian State, ESPN-Plus
3:30 p.m., No. 19 Oklahoma at Tulsa, ESPN2
4 p.m., Tulane at Southern Mississippi, ESPNU
6 p.m., Georgia State at Charlotte, ESPN-Plus
7 p.m., Louisiana-Lafayette at Alabama-Birmingham, ESPN-Plus
7 p.m., North Texas at Louisiana Tech, ESPN-Plus
7 p.m., Prairie View at SMU, ESPN-Plus
7 p.m., Texas Southern at Rice, ESPN-Plus
Big 12
Noon, Iowa State at Ohio, ESPNU
Noon, No. 15 Kansas State at Missouri, SECN
Noon, Long Island at Baylor, ESPN-Plus
6:30 p.m., Villanova at Central Florida, ESPN-Plus
7 p.m., Miami (Ohio) at Cincinnati, ESPN-Plus
7 p.m., South Alabama at Oklahoma State, ESPN-Plus
7 p.m., Tarleton State at Texas Tech, ESPN-Plus
7:30 p.m., BYU at Arkansas, ESPN2
7:30 p.m., Pittsburgh at West Virginia, ABC
8 p.m., TCU at Houston, Fox
8 p.m., Wyoming at No. 4 Texas, LHN
10:30 p.m., Kansas at Nevada, CBS SN
Big Ten
Noon, No. 7 Penn State at Illinois, Fox
Noon, Georgia Southern at Wisconsin, Big Ten
Noon, Indiana vs. Louisville (Indianapolis), Big Ten
3:30 p.m., Virginia Tech at Rutgers, Big Ten
3:30 p.m., Western Michigan at No. 25 Iowa, Big Ten
4 p.m., Western Kentucky at No. 6 Ohio State, Fox
5 p.m., No. 8 Washington at Michigan State, Peacock
7 p.m., Northern Illinois at Nebraska, FS1
7:30 p.m., Bowling Green at No. 2 Michigan, Big Ten
7:30 p.m., Syracuse at Purdue, NBC
Conference USA
Noon, Liberty at Buffalo, CBS SN
3:30 p.m., Florida International at Connecticut, CBS SN
7 p.m., Murray State at Middle Tennessee, ESPN-Plus
7 p.m., North Texas at Louisiana Tech, ESPN-Plus
8 p.m., New Mexico State at New Mexico, MWN
11 p.m., Texas-El Paso at Arizona, Pac-12N
MAC
Noon, Central Connecticut at Kent State, ESPN-Plus
Noon, Liberty at Buffalo, CBS SN
2 p.m., Indiana State at Ball State, ESPN-Plus
2 p.m., Massachusetts at Eastern Michigan, ESPN-Plus
2:30 p.m., Central Michigan at No. 9 Notre Dame, Peacock
7 p.m., San Jose State at Toledo, ESPN-Plus
7:30 p.m., Akron at Kentucky, ESPNU
Mountain West
Noon, North Dakota at Boise State, FS1
3:30 p.m., San Diego State at No. 16 Oregon State, FS1
7 p.m., Vanderbilt at Nevada-Las Vegas, CBS SN
8 p.m., Hawaii at No. 13 Oregon, Pac-12N
8 p.m., New Mexico State at New Mexico, MWN
10 p.m., Colorado State at No. 18 Colorado, ESPN
10:30 p.m., Fresno State at Arizona State, FS1
10:30 p.m., Kansas at Nevada, CBS SN
Pac-12
2 p.m., Weber State at No. 12 Utah, Pac-12N
4 p.m., Idaho at California, Pac-12 Bay Area
5 p.m., North Carolina Central at No. 24 UCLA, Pac-12 Los Angeles
5 p.m., Northern Colorado at No. 23 Washington State, Pac-12 Washington
8 p.m., Hawaii at No. 13 Oregon, Pac-12N
8 p.m., Sacramento State at Stanford, Pac-12 Bay Area
10 p.m., Colorado State at No. 18 Colorado, ESPN
10:30 p.m., Fresno State at Arizona State, FS1
11 p.m., Texas-El Paso at Arizona, Pac-12N
SEC
Noon, No. 14 LSU at Mississippi State, ESPN
3:30 p.m., No. 10 Alabama at South Florida, ABC
3:30 p.m., South Carolina at No. 1 Georgia, CBS
4 p.m., Louisiana-Monroe at Texas A&M, SECN
7 p.m., Samford at Auburn, ESPN-Plus/SEC Network-Plus
7 p.m., No. 11 Tennessee at Florida, ESPN
7:30 p.m., Akron at Kentucky, ESPNU
7:30 p.m., BYU at Arkansas, ESPN2
7:30 p.m., Georgia Tech at No. 17 Ole Miss, SECN
Sun Belt
Noon, Wake Forest at Old Dominion, ESPN2
3:30 p.m., East Carolina at Appalachian State, ESPN-Plus
4 p.m., Tulane at Southern Mississippi, ESPNU
6 p.m., Georgia State at Charlotte, ESPN-Plus
7 p.m., Duquesne at Coastal Carolina, ESPN-Plus
7 p.m., James Madison at Troy, NFL Network
7 p.m., Louisiana-Lafayette at Alabama-Birmingham, ESPN-Plus
7 p.m., South Alabama at Oklahoma State, ESPN-Plus
7 p.m., Stony Brook at Arkansas State, ESPN-Plus
7:30 p.m., Jackson State at Texas State, ESPN-Plus
FBS independents
2:30 p.m., Central Michigan at No. 9 Notre Dame, Peacock
3:30 p.m., Florida International at Connecticut, CBS SN
