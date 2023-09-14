Week 3 college football schedule: How to watch all 75 FBS games

Here are the TV times, networks and livestreaming opportunities for all FBS games Thursday-Saturday. All times are EDT.

Week 3 brings no high-level national matchups, but there are some Power 5 head-to-heads. In 17 of the 75 FBS games, both teams are from Power 5 conferences. The flip side is that 58 games feature a Power 5 school versus a school that isn’t.

All but one of the teams ranked in the Top 25 are playing this week, but no games feature a head-to-head matchup. Overall, 24 games include ranked teams.

Here is the schedule this week for all 10 FBS conferences and the FBS independents:

Time, Teams, Network

» Thursday, Sept 14

7:30 p.m., Bethune-Cookman at No. 22 Miami, ACCN

7:30 p.m., Navy at Memphis, ESPN

» Friday, Sept. 15

7 p.m., Army at Texas-San Antonio, ESPN

7 p.m., Virginia at Maryland, FS1

8 p.m., Utah State at Air Force, CBS SN

» Saturday, Sept. 16

ACC

Noon, No. 3 Florida State at Boston College, ABC

Noon, Indiana vs. Louisville (Indianapolis), Big Ten

Noon, Wake Forest at Old Dominion, ESPN2

2 p.m., VMI at N.C. State, The CW Network

3:30 p.m., Minnesota at No. 20 North Carolina, ESPN

3:30 p.m., Northwestern at No. 21 Duke, ACCN

3:30 p.m., Virginia Tech at Rutgers, Big Ten

7:30 p.m., Georgia Tech at No. 17 Ole Miss, SECN

7:30 p.m., Pittsburgh at West Virginia, ABC

7:30 p.m., Syracuse at Purdue, NBC

8 p.m., Florida Atlantic at Clemson, ACCN

American Athletic

2 p.m., Norfolk State at Temple, ESPN-Plus

3:30 p.m., No. 10 Alabama at South Florida, ABC

3:30 p.m., East Carolina at Appalachian State, ESPN-Plus

3:30 p.m., No. 19 Oklahoma at Tulsa, ESPN2

4 p.m., Tulane at Southern Mississippi, ESPNU

6 p.m., Georgia State at Charlotte, ESPN-Plus

7 p.m., Louisiana-Lafayette at Alabama-Birmingham, ESPN-Plus

7 p.m., North Texas at Louisiana Tech, ESPN-Plus

7 p.m., Prairie View at SMU, ESPN-Plus

7 p.m., Texas Southern at Rice, ESPN-Plus

Big 12

Noon, Iowa State at Ohio, ESPNU

Noon, No. 15 Kansas State at Missouri, SECN

Noon, Long Island at Baylor, ESPN-Plus

6:30 p.m., Villanova at Central Florida, ESPN-Plus

7 p.m., Miami (Ohio) at Cincinnati, ESPN-Plus

7 p.m., South Alabama at Oklahoma State, ESPN-Plus

7 p.m., Tarleton State at Texas Tech, ESPN-Plus

7:30 p.m., BYU at Arkansas, ESPN2

7:30 p.m., Pittsburgh at West Virginia, ABC

8 p.m., TCU at Houston, Fox

8 p.m., Wyoming at No. 4 Texas, LHN

10:30 p.m., Kansas at Nevada, CBS SN

Big Ten

Noon, No. 7 Penn State at Illinois, Fox

Noon, Georgia Southern at Wisconsin, Big Ten

3:30 p.m., Western Michigan at No. 25 Iowa, Big Ten

4 p.m., Western Kentucky at No. 6 Ohio State, Fox

5 p.m., No. 8 Washington at Michigan State, Peacock

7 p.m., Northern Illinois at Nebraska, FS1

7:30 p.m., Bowling Green at No. 2 Michigan, Big Ten

7:30 p.m., Syracuse at Purdue, NBC

Conference USA

Noon, Liberty at Buffalo, CBS SN

3:30 p.m., Florida International at Connecticut, CBS SN

7 p.m., Murray State at Middle Tennessee, ESPN-Plus

8 p.m., New Mexico State at New Mexico, MWN

11 p.m., Texas-El Paso at Arizona, Pac-12N

MAC

Noon, Central Connecticut at Kent State, ESPN-Plus

2 p.m., Indiana State at Ball State, ESPN-Plus

2 p.m., Massachusetts at Eastern Michigan, ESPN-Plus

2:30 p.m., Central Michigan at No. 9 Notre Dame, Peacock

7 p.m., San Jose State at Toledo, ESPN-Plus

7:30 p.m., Akron at Kentucky, ESPNU

Mountain West

Noon, North Dakota at Boise State, FS1

3:30 p.m., San Diego State at No. 16 Oregon State, FS1

7 p.m., Vanderbilt at Nevada-Las Vegas, CBS SN

8 p.m., Hawaii at No. 13 Oregon, Pac-12N

8 p.m., New Mexico State at New Mexico, MWN

10 p.m., Colorado State at No. 18 Colorado, ESPN

10:30 p.m., Fresno State at Arizona State, FS1

Pac-12

2 p.m., Weber State at No. 12 Utah, Pac-12N

4 p.m., Idaho at California, Pac-12 Bay Area

5 p.m., North Carolina Central at No. 24 UCLA, Pac-12 Los Angeles

5 p.m., Northern Colorado at No. 23 Washington State, Pac-12 Washington

8 p.m., Hawaii at No. 13 Oregon, Pac-12N

8 p.m., Sacramento State at Stanford, Pac-12 Bay Area

10 p.m., Colorado State at No. 18 Colorado, ESPN

10:30 p.m., Fresno State at Arizona State, FS1

11 p.m., Texas-El Paso at Arizona, Pac-12N

SEC

Noon, No. 14 LSU at Mississippi State, ESPN

3:30 p.m., No. 10 Alabama at South Florida, ABC

3:30 p.m., South Carolina at No. 1 Georgia, CBS

4 p.m., Louisiana-Monroe at Texas A&M, SECN

7 p.m., Samford at Auburn, ESPN-Plus/SEC Network-Plus

7 p.m., No. 11 Tennessee at Florida, ESPN

7:30 p.m., Akron at Kentucky, ESPNU

7:30 p.m., BYU at Arkansas, ESPN2

7:30 p.m., Georgia Tech at No. 17 Ole Miss, SECN

Sun Belt

Noon, Wake Forest at Old Dominion, ESPN2

3:30 p.m., East Carolina at Appalachian State, ESPN-Plus

4 p.m., Tulane at Southern Mississippi, ESPNU

6 p.m., Georgia State at Charlotte, ESPN-Plus

7 p.m., Duquesne at Coastal Carolina, ESPN-Plus

7 p.m., James Madison at Troy, NFL Network

7 p.m., Louisiana-Lafayette at Alabama-Birmingham, ESPN-Plus

7 p.m., South Alabama at Oklahoma State, ESPN-Plus

7 p.m., Stony Brook at Arkansas State, ESPN-Plus

7:30 p.m., Jackson State at Texas State, ESPN-Plus

FBS independents

2 p.m., Massachusetts at Eastern Michigan, ESPN-Plus

2:30 p.m., Central Michigan at No. 9 Notre Dame, Peacock

3:30 p.m., Florida International at Connecticut, CBS SN